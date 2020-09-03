GRAAL in trading - definition... - page 10
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No one knows the meaning of IRR, because if they did, they would also know how to implement it by parsing TA causality.
The answer is that there are no sentence options by definition.
You don't get it...
The IRR for the Trader is his DREAM..., that ideal strategy that the Trader will strive for when developing his own strategies.
Will the Trader develop his dream strategy, only time will tell ... But without a BIG GOAL nothing good will come of the Trader!
so I don't want much - just 10,000 roubles a day! out of a 50,000 rouble balance
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I don't indulge in cannabis! I recommend it to everyone, it's not bad - and it doesn't give me a headache.
Yes, really not much.
https://wpcalc.com/slozhnyj-procent/
You can start the game, and we'll watch: "In 100 days to 1 million from 100 dollars".
All you have to do is make 10% a day, which is half your goal:
Yes, there really isn't much
https://wpcalc.com/slozhnyj-procent/
No, that's if you use the profit to the balance. but if you withdraw all the profit every month and leave only 50,000 on the balance, you get the deputy's salary and even less than the deputy's.
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I am currently trying my hand in the tester. I have already invested a lot of money in the market, but I have not managed to withdraw all of it.
But the leverage is 100 in the tester for some reason.
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on the first picture - like a prediction in the Boo. and on the second one - in the sell.
----- this is where you should look for options - I think this is where the whole grail is hiding.
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video added - "mashi's #2"
that's what some people call the <MovingAverages.mqh> Indicator
The following is a mystery:
You can try to take big moves, as they say swinging. Or here's another one, MIDNIGHT is a cool word, clever. Or portfolio trading. This is only for the pros.
Plus or minus a few pips doesn't matter (sheer nonsense). "Swap" will eventually eat up all profits and the entire account. Or find a plus "swap" on, only it will then be changed and become a minus. Or glitches will go, internet will be lost and so on. The advantage will be realisedeither way. Softly or hardly.
Seriously. How to say. Lots of brokers, markets, products, including fake ones. The " trader" chooses where and how he wants to spend his money. They all have their own clients, with their own demands. And each type of client has its own offer. The demand is there.
You can try taking big moves, as they say swinging. Or else, MIDNIGHT is a cool word, a clever one. Or portfolio trading. This is only for pros, stop.
Plus or minus a few pips doesn't matter (sheer nonsense). "Swap" will eventually eat up all profits and the entire account. Or find a plus "swap" on, only it will then be changed and become a minus. Or glitches will go, internet will be lost and so on. The advantage will be realisedeither way. Soft or hard.
Seriously. How to say. Lots of brokers, markets, products, including fake ones. The " trader" chooses where and how he wants to spend his money. They all have their own clients, with their own demands. And each type of client has its own offer. The demand is there.
You can try taking big moves, as they say swinging. Or else, MIDNIGHT is a cool word, a clever one. Or portfolio trading. This is only for pros, stop.
Plus or minus a few pips doesn't matter (sheer nonsense). "Swap" will eventually eat up all profits and the entire account. Or find something that has a plus "swap", only it will then change and become a minus. Or glitches will go, internet will be lost and so on. The advantage will be realisedeither way. Softly or harshly.
You understand that your proposal is a "trial and error" or "rule of thumb". That is, the most unproductive method of all...
It's like winning the lottery - it's possible, but the probability of a positive decision tends to zero...
You realise that your proposal is a "trial-and-error" or a "gut feeling" approach, i.e. the most unproductive method possible... The most unproductive method of all...
It's like winning the lottery - it's possible, but the probability of a positive decision tends to zero...
The scientific method is better.
You realise that your proposal isa "trial and error" or "gut feeling"method... The most unproductive method of all...
It is like winning the lottery - it is possible, but the probability of a positive decision tends to zero...
As you know Edison did not neglect this method, but it did not prevent him from becoming a great inventor.
Edison is not known to have neglected this method, but that didn't stop him from becoming a great inventor.