You must have written on some other topic. In this case the problem is technical - there is no acceptance.
If MQ did not make such an acceptance in the Exchange + Netting mode, then the MOEX community in the form of the haters would have a real reason to sling mud at MT5. MQ did the acceptance (including the Tester) and everything is fine there.
The topic substantially hurts Tester, but its specifically omitted because you need a solution for real accounts first and foremost.
Yes, I wrote on a more global topic. And it's one you'll encounter once they tweak (if they tweak) MT5 technically. That's the next level.
At one time, I left the MT platform, including for the reason you mentioned in your sub. But, no matter how you flounder - limiters (sent nicely, via API) will hang and rejack at LP, until the price moves ... usually against you. Maybe I ran into personal control, or maybe that's how the whole system works. That TS was put away in a drawer after all.
But yes, it is possible to comb the MT5. What else is there to discuss except to express my agreement. )
No matter how you flounder, limiters (sent nicely, via API) will hang and re-jack at LP until the price moves... usually against you.
The situation of redirects may have nothing to do with flippers. FOK limiters, for example, can be redirected even on an exchange.
Please, no offtops. MT5 is a market platform. The discussion here is about a serious TECHNICAL limitation/failure.
There are other problems, but I won't focus on them here.
FOK on a limit order, how do you imagine it?
It's simple, you are presented as a limit, but if they overlap, they execute with a market order, that's what FOK is for.
FOK and IOC are additional conditions for market orders, or limit at a worse price, but not a better limit.
And a TR is a priori a better limit. Get into the mechanism of order execution, and it will become clear to you.
This is a problem of the retail industry as a whole, not the app.
Please do not litter the thread.
In MT4 with Instant Execution mode there is no such a problem. And Market Execution in dealing is a priori carte blanche for the dealer to cheat
On Alpari-Demo.
All in all, nonsense. MT4 is best not discussed here again. But I will write what I did with the code.
But without MT5 acceptance there can be no sending. That's the problem. MT5 does not accept. The limit can glow yellow in the Terminal for minutes. And all that time there will be no acceptance.
There is a solution on the part of aggregator developers so that all MT5 market orders turn inside into limit orders, because MT5 accepts markets at once. This is a kind of a workaround for the MT5 problem.
But it has a significant disadvantage. Suppose we need to modify an existing limit order by setting it at the current price. Then we have two options:
are there any known trading platforms without this disadvantage? and if you work with FIX protocol?
as for the exchange execution, i doubt that correct execution of limits in the tester is possible, because for this you need to consider the queue of limits in the stack at each level (i don't know if such information is even available for trading platforms), now limits in the tester are executed if they touch the flipper price, and will execute immediately if set at the flipper price - this is incorrect per se.
About other platforms is incorrect here. FIX - without problems allows you to work with limiters, including limiters at a price worse than the current one.
As for exchange execution, I doubt that correct execution of limits in the tester is possible, because for this you need to consider the queue of limits in the stack at each level (I don't know if such information is available for trading platforms at all), now limits in the tester are executed if they touch the flipper price, and will execute immediately if set to flipper price - this is not correct per se.
Limits in the tester have been discussed many times. For example, here and here.
why is it incorrect? without a comparison to other platforms there will be no change for the better. normal constructive discussion and comparison will only benefit MT5. maybe we live like the Tumbo Yumbo tribe and don't know how ships sail the big theatre.
if everything works as it should in FIX, why doesn't it work in MT5? - If you want to ask this question to developers, but developers may answer: "We gave you MQL5, write everything you want on it, including FIX connection and if you don't like it, write a tester". - That's about the answer I got recently to my question.
Metakvot themselves sometimes do platform comparisons, there are even sort of articles comparing them.
In Quicksilver the limits are working as they should, is anyone aware of that?
I tried to record a video on MT5 several times, as I wanted the video to be short - the execution happened in few seconds.
This is what the Limit Execution at the current price looks like when you have to wait a little longer.
When it was executed.
Log.
It took almost 100 seconds to execute. It was instantaneous on the other platform.