Limits/stakes at current price in the Terminal (not in the Tester) - page 3
On the MT5 I tried several times to record a video, as I wanted the video to be short - the execution happened in a few seconds.
From the above examples it is clear that in MT5 the execution happens on the tick of the offer.
That is, only when the offer recalculates the level of the limit price with one tick.
This is the reason for the long wait, if there is no tick for the offer, it may take a minute to execute. No crossing, no execution.
As you can see in the other example, the sitrader executes by touch without waiting for the tick-crossing.
A similar problem is encountered in the Strategy Tester when TP is executed on the wrong side of the spread. Which is also wrong.
But the fact that not in the tester the execution is only over the tick, is yes not correct.
In essence yes, those are the two problems of MT5.
The performance lasted almost 100 seconds. On the other platform it was instantaneous.
both platforms at the same broker?
If BuyLimit = Ask and only Bid changes, there will be an execution. The limit acceptance check itself is only initiated on the nextMqlTick.
both platforms at the same broker?
No. They are different brokers. Didn't mess around with opening at the same broker, doesn't change the point.
Almost all MT5 third party solutions are now tied to MT5 hooks - nothing gets done without an MT5 event.
Maybe someone will be able to unbind and then MT5 will just become a showcase of someone else's trading environment, as it is with the exchange. But only better - on the exchange the tokes are MT5 dependent and there is no Hedge.
Yep, got it.
Most likely the execution is handled in a handler similar to OnTick.
Of course this has to be changed, this behaviour.
For scalping this behaviour in execution is not acceptable.
Yes, the closer to HFT is the more serious. But even worse with synthetic trading. When it is necessary to open simultaneously on several symbols. In doing so, do not do it at random, turning a blind eye to negative slippages, but competently, without feeding others.
It is clear that asynchronous trading makes no sense here.
I agree, and support changing the problem outlined.
Almost all MT5 third party solutions are now tied to MT5 hooks - nothing gets done without an MT5 event.
Maybe someone will be able to unbind and then MT5 will just become a showcase of someone else's trading environment, as it is with the exchange. But only better - on the exchange the tokes are dependent on MT5 and there is no Hedge.
That's how the solution works, which is decoupled from MT5.
22ms.
Which is decoupled from MT5.
How so?