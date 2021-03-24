Counting bars including weekends - page 5
There will certainly be. But, for example, its high-low will stand out from the rest and there will always be a question - is it a holiday or dropped minute bars? It is not very clear how to automate such checks.
Throughan economic calendar, for example
there's both the closing time and the day
Trying this way came up with the 2+2=4 style, but something is wrong again, tweak
Is there an error in the line drawing code?I've already sawed the graph with verticals in different ways, and I don't seem to have had any problems with it.
Does the calendar work in the tester?
does the calendar work in the tester?
and there is no error in the line drawing code?
No errors.
I've already sawed the graph with verticals in different ways, and I don't seem to have had any such problems.
I also did not observe this before or did not pay attention,
I also did not see it before or did not pay attention to it, but when I looked at H4 and D1 I knew where the lines should be, so I saw this divergence and now I am trying to solve it.
There will certainly be. But, for example, its high-low will stand out from the rest and there will always be a question - is it a holiday or dropped minute bars? It's not very clear how to automate such checks.
I've moved away from the discussion above:"surely there is always a correspondence that there is a Sunday before a Monday?"
then I'll have to discuss with you.... and for sure the daily bar on the chart belongs to the date the day of which is the opening day of the bar....
)))
Alas, with programming it all depends on the formalization of the task and the purpose of use
i have in the second example considered the wish to make a correction to take into account the bars where the "day begins" not with 0h 00m , i checked it a couple of times - it works
what are your objectives?
SZZ: The historical data is a total mess, time on brokers' servers is translated by whoever thinks up it, imho, it's quite a "story") )))
i.e. the beginning of the day may start not at 00:00 but at 00:15
of course this is the reason why the topic starter searches for days off
But that's for naught, 100%.
can be done, if only the history for it is downloaded
"can be done" and "works" are two big differences. In any case, this will only partially solve the problem of separating legitimate missing quotes from illegitimate ones.