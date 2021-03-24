Counting bars including weekends - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
"can be done" and "works" are two big differences. In any case, this will only partially solve the problem of separating legitimate missing quotes from illegitimate ones.
ZS: The historical data is a mess, the time on brokers' servers is translated by whoever thinks of it, imho, it's quite a "story". )))
That's for sure) Apart from problems with time there are all sorts of other twists and turns)
yes they are all righteous
"blessed are those who have not seen and have believed"
"blessed are those who have not seen and have believed"
not
not the unseen,
but those who don't
that is, those who don't care about history.
;)
It's easier to redraw the lines on a new day, and don't bother)
By the way, yes. Do a redraw until all the points of the graphic objects are within the limits of the existing story.
not
unseen,
but unused.
that is, those who don't care about history.
;)
Well, not everyone is lucky enough to own a formulae.)
We have to do something about it.)
By the way, yes. Do a redraw until all the points of the graphical objects are within the limits of the existing story.
I do not understand the principle.
The point is that calendar days are added to the chart instead of visible bars
I do not understand the principle.
The point is that calendar days are added to the chart, not visible bars
Actually, it is the bars that are added to the chart. Explain what you are doing, or it may turn out to be something else entirely.
It is actually the bars that are added to the chart. Explain what you are doing, or it might turn out to be something else entirely.
I take the top and bottom of a fractal, get distance between them in pips and from the last fractal I draw a line ahead for the number of bars equal to these pips
For example, distance = 25 points and from the last fractal, a line is drawn 25 bars ahead
If checked by date, then fractal date + bars = right; if checked by bars, then wrong (less)
As the result, from the date of the fractal, 25 bars are added not 25 calendar days but 25 calendar days and the line rises for example on the 17th bar
I take the top and bottom of a fractal, get the distance between them in pips and draw a line from the last fractal forward for the number of bars equal to those pips
For example, distance = 25 points and from the last fractal, a line is drawn 25 bars ahead
If checked by date, then fractal date + bars = right; if checked by bars, then wrong (less)
As the result, 25 calendar days will be added to the fractal date instead of 25 bars
Take the time of one point, use iBarShift() to get the bar number at that time, and then add the required number of bars.