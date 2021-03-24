Counting bars including weekends
There are two points t1 and t2, between them there are 25 bars,
how do i know how many days off there were between the two points, e.g. on D1, so i can add them to the required bars?
(Time[t2]-Time[t1])/(24 * 60 *60) = number of calendar days
t2-t1 = number of daily bars
so their difference = number of days off (including holidays and force majeure)
Why add them to the "right bars" ?
The line becomes the wrong bar because of the calculation without taking the weekend into account
This is how I got the number of bars for the period, but I didn't take weekends into account.
If I add the needed number of bars to the first point, I get the wrong date where I should put the line.
For example the first point is the 5th day + 12 bars = 17th of the month and with days off it should be the 21st.
Or how can I add visible bars on the chart to the first point?
It's not easier to navigate by bar time.
How do I know that in 12 bars from the first point to the second point there were 4 days off and then add to 12+4 and then I get the right date
Do you set the line by dates or by bars?
By date
I add bars to the first point
At the beginning of OnTick:
If( LastBottomTime ) LastBottomBar=iBarShift(NULL,0,LastBottomTime);
At the end:
if( LastBottomBar < 1 ) LastBottomTime=0; // Last fractal time
else LastBottomTime=Time[LastBottomBar];Naturally, the Lasts are all global.
Something I do not understand, what will it give me?
Maybe some sort of enumeration of days from point to point and if for the period day = 6 or 0 then day++;
