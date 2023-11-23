Looking for patterns - page 301
Cheating the viewers was your SIGNAL, with a 90% drawdown, which deflated in three weeks...
A lot of "letters", but in reality - one SEEK... into a puddle...
The holiday mood today is not the same as yesterday.
If 100500 subscribers open at the same time, that's ready liquidity in a bundle. The guys on waldstreet are strict about it.
It's enough to know the totals for the previous time and the current tick.
Then these guys don't have a job to do.
And I'm sure it's been that way for a long time.
One all-knowing insider head computant that's been trading against.
There is no doubt about it. All probability events are analyzed and the analysis is concentrated in one place. Then, it is a matter of technique, further management of exchange rates or the price of important areas of economies.
here we go, two different accounts, in different places
the time, the TF, the symbol on the charts are the same
However, there is an opportunity to make a good profit.
-----
i think, which one of them is right, where is the right price and what is the support or resistance level?
(I purposely left everything on the charts)
Rinat, let's not shift the blame for the price change to the DC. This is the level of non-professionals. But we are from the wrong side of the absurd theatre).
The price moves according to certain rules, and our task is to see those rules.
I am not shifting anything and I am not blaming anyone
And that would be the right thing to do.
there's just an example with a very deep meaning, with a question and answer in it - why?
i've been trying to answer it for years
the answer is here on this forum
repeatedly uttered this answer in posts without knowing at all that it is true and quite lucrative
You can't tie the input price of a single DC to the input of your robot. It should be a complex task.
