Looking for patterns - page 304
but the picture does not match the description below :)))
there is an inaccuracy posted somewhere :)))
What is the discrepancy?
377pp drawdown is not visible :)
This is a long known feature of the MT4 tester. On the balance chart, the drawdown is not visible if the stop loss is not provided for individual positions, but the entire combined position is hidden when it is in profit. But the drawdown is displayed correctly in the report, and that is the most important thing. We usually evaluate the drawdown not by the picture, but by the number.
Apart from you, who else uses the mt4 tester?
I'm not interested in that.
Try the mt5 tester, and your delusions will go away, and you'll start to look at life soberly.
I do not need it, after the tester my Expert Advisors are tested on the cent real and the results usually coincide with the tester. I gave up my illusions in 2006, after my first Expert Advisors. I had enough time to learn how to make EAs not only in the Strategy Tester.
You don't have anything, don't make it up.
Don't insult the occasional millionaire, Andrei ))