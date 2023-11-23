Looking for patterns - page 253

Renat Akhtyamov:

judge for yourself.

diaries

The instrument is not important.

It's everywhere.

Well, that's what we catch.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

There are 2 parameters in the simple indicator settings, equal by default. If the trend is up, the reversal parameter is a week. And if a correction, then, sorry, a day. Try it, I think you will like it.

Alexey, time....

As I see it, it ends when the financial result is achieved or a corrected restart

yours is a reversal/trend

 
It doesn't end. It's just that you talk about time as a constraint, I talk about it as a criterion.

 
Draw objectively, and yes, you are finally starting to understand something (+-) - congratulations.

 

the main thing is modesty :-) and to support a respected person of course...

 
Well, you Tartars have got it all wrong.
 
What is the name of the simplest one?

 
khorosh:

What's the name of the simplest one?

iSF12

 
I.e. exit depending on the circumstances you mentioned when one of the fractal curves appears, either the older or the younger one?

