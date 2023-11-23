Looking for patterns - page 253
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
judge for yourself.
diaries
The instrument is not important.
It's everywhere.
Well, that's what we catch.
There are 2 parameters in the simple indicator settings, equal by default. If the trend is up, the reversal parameter is a week. And if a correction, then, sorry, a day. Try it, I think you will like it.
Alexey, time....
As I see it, it ends when the financial result is achieved or a corrected restart
yours is a reversal/trend
Alexei, time....
The way I see it, it ends when a financial result is achieved or a restart
yours is a reversal/trend.
It doesn't end. It's just that you talk about time as a constraint, I talk about it as a criterion.
There are 2 parameters in the simple indicator settings, equal by default. If the trend is up, the reversal parameter is a week. And if a correction, then, sorry, a day. Try it, I think you will like it.
By the way, do not forget to write here. Your opinion is valued here.
judge for yourself.
diaries
The instrument is not important.
It's like that everywhere.
Draw objectively, and yes, you are finally starting to understand something (+-) - congratulations.
the main thing is modesty :-) and to support a respected person of course...
There are 2 parameters in the simple indicator settings, equal by default. If the trend is up, the reversal parameter is a week. And if a correction, then, sorry, a day. Try it, I think you will like it.
What is the name of the simplest one?
What's the name of the simplest one?
iSF12
iSF12
I.e. exit depending on the circumstances you mentioned when one of the fractal curves appears, either the older or the younger one?