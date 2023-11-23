Looking for patterns - page 230
Everything in the world obeys certain laws. So does the price in the markets.
The notorious Boris Gudylin, who developed the theory of nested hysteresis loops in the market, faced a serious problem - an extremely difficult mathematical apparatus to describe this process. Only very strong mathematician-enthusiasts were able to push this topic into the practical plane for several years(!!!) of work. Hehe... I've even been asked not to mention in the forums the mathematical terms (!) used in solving this problem. For it is really very hard work...
On history, any fool would draw not only fractal hysteresis, but also Fibonacci resonances on attractors.
How often do you want to optimise and to what depth? How to determine the best one, just a minimum RMS without depending on the sampling depth is evil. And what to do if the results saw horizontal. Have you done it yet? Are there any clear minima of RMS?
Videale after the opening of the next bar for the full depth of historical data. Yes, minimum RMS from the whole lobe of historical data. Horizontal sawtooth is excluded. Did it many times. A clear and single minimum RMS is always detected.
The main thing is to know what the asset is. The rest is a matter of technique.
My respect to you for courageous resistance to the market.
You cannot go head-on into the market. You have to understand it and go with it.
For many people this turns out to be an impossible task, even if you tell them how to do it. This environment is created by people, but for some reason people get lost, they do not see reference points, they do not see anything at all, they cannot adapt, I do not know why. You just have to adapt to the environment and obey it. It is useless to struggle This flow would break anyone's spine. I'm sure that if they ever find a formula for all this, it will be teeth-grinding and brain-wrenching mathematics.
But there is another way. I know my daughter (hi Baskakov :) three and a half years old, loves all sorts of puzzles from books, I love doing them with her. Or sometimes in a laptop special children's programs, goes through the exercises. Development for six or seven years. I have written a program especially for her, two buttons to keep one or the other, depending on where the graph line on the screen. The program calculates the profit :) No stops. Instead, two faces on the screen, when she is in profit the face smiles with laughter or cries when she is in minus. Nastya did not like it when "yalya" was crying, so she tried to make "yalya" laugh. I gave her different market charts, at first they were not so good, but then she adapted and profited on everything I gave her. She saw where the line was going, where it was going to be, and where it was going to be, so that she would not overload her brain with unnecessary graphic information. She saw where the line was going and pressed it. She did not think where it would or would not go; she saw where it was going now, without fear, without regret, without calculating future profit. A clear mind found a decision very quickly, guided by something. It took her about half an hour to learn.
I can do that, too.
Only it took me longer.
Cool post, I rarely see it.
Children's thinking is straightforward. In the initial stages of trading the markets in adults, many follow this practice, but encounter the incomprehensible phenomenon of pullback. It ruins deposits and faith in trading.