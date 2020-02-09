Tiki in real time - page 6
Replace OnBookEvent in your code with OnTick, and compare the result.
You can't compare results :)
You need to run both EAs at the same time to compare results.
But I already know that it will be the same, BUT
but if I run OnTick(), there will sometimes be a delay in results,
i.e. not real time.
There won't be a delay. On the contrary, if you subscribe to many instruments to update the stack, OnTick may work faster. Don't be lazy to compare.
And why not subscribe to all the stakes that are possible?
You could come up with something else.
On a single tool with a single tick subscription, OnBookEvent() is triggered more often than OnTick().
A new pack of ticks arrives - OnBookEvent() is triggered.
If you don't like my version, write your own.
By the way, the result is higher, with 84 tumblers signed on the real!
Added
Here is more
Added
And let's call it a day!
You have only fantasies and assumptions, and
I have 7 years of experience in writing robots and successful trading on FORTS +
I have a concrete working code.
There was an error in the code.
Posted with corrections on page 5
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/331060/page5#comment_14783678
You can work through whatever you like!
I've posted my solution, based on my experience working on FORTS.
I would agree with you if I were to say that I was tooconfident in my behaviour, in my speech.
Would agree with you if I didn't have experience.
Time of first OnTick()2020.01.30 19:31:11.112
Time of second OnTick()2020.01.30 19:31:11.802
That is, 690 ms have passed, meanwhile, between the OnTick() of these 690 ms
OnBookEvent() was triggered 15 times
Do you think these triggers have nothing to do with ticks?
Well, read the help for OnBookEvent()
New tick batch arrives - OnBookEvent() is guaranteed to trigger - this provides opportunity to get the ticks in real time with CopyTicks().
While with OnTick() you can get only ticks from the history.
You receive them all and nothing is missing, but not in real time.
It's very strange that I have to explain all this in such detail to someone with a lot of experience.
Once again, everyone is free to choose the programming and trading methods they like!
Added
There is another important point that many people forget.
This is the speed at which the EA makes a decision by analyzing the input data.
Using OnBookEvent() instead of OnTick(), my EA will be faster than yours.
If you measure how many BookEvent events happen in an hour and how many records in CopyTicks, you can make a conclusion.
There is the code above, check it out for yourself.
There is a working code.
I believe it works in real time and certainly faster,
than OnTick().
What is the problem? Do this, do that...
You have to post your working code to prove or disprove something!