What do you mean you haven't seen it?
What are these?
These are ticks with the same prices that somehow got into the magazine (they shouldn't have). Why did they get in - I'll check on Discover.
There are no skips.
There's only one fan, and that's you.
I work with technical information.
The task of analysing the glass in this thread was not the task at all. Ticks without price changes are not needed by the terms of the task.
You, I don't think on purpose, take only one tick
Thus, you miss everything before that time (0, i.e. the current time)!
In my implementation, ALL ticks are taken into account.
Your code is not suitable for this kind of testing!
You, among other things, are inattentive:
Without it, the EA would always get one tick at each event handler, which is not the case.
I see, consider that you win (just silly to go on for the obviousness of the situation), but not convincing at all!
Again, everyone chooses what to do and how to do it!
Good luck!
Genius!
You came in, did not understand the problem, waved your FORTS-flag, misled about the event handlers, and in response to being proved wrong, wished you luck and got away.
And most importantly, you still do not understand where you are wrong.
Good luck to you too!
Thanks, connected.
The results are similar, OnBOOK is often delayed compared to OnTick.
And in what situation OnTick can be significantly better (even ON FORTS! including, for you!), I'll show you when you admit you were wrong.
By the way, there was an excellent article by Vasiliy Sokolov on the correct collection of ticks. It deals in detail with the synchronisation process (which I don't have, which sometimes causes identical ticks to be printed):
Но функция CopyTiks не позволяет запрашивать N последних тиков. Вместо этого она предоставляет все тики, пришедшие с указанного момента времени. Это усложняет задачу. Мы должны выполнить запрос, получить массив тиков и сравнить его с массивом тиков, полученным на предыдущем обновлении. При этом мы выясним, какие из вновь пришедших тиков не входили в "прошлую поставку", то есть являются новыми. Но сравнивать тики между собой напрямую невозможно, просто потому что видимых различий между ними может вообще не быть. Например, обратимся к нижеприведенной таблице сделок:
Fig. 5. Table of all transactions with an example of identical transactions.
We immediately see two groups of absolutely identical ticks. They are marked with red frames and have the same time, volume, direction and price. Thus, we see that it is impossible to compare individual ticks with each other.
But it is possible to comparea group of ticks. If two groups of ticks are equal to each other, we can conclude that these and following ticks were already analysed during the previous price update.
The result is bad: in OnTick/OnBookEvent, the ticks received by different methods very often don't coincide right inside one On-function. In this case it is impossible to determine in which function which method of getting the tick is relevant and which is not. Terrible vagueness.
It seems to happen when the glass itself is obsolete.
Try this:
Even without anyGetTickCount64() you can see how the functions work