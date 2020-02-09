Tiki in real time - page 8
First onbook, then ontic, log attached
Here's the reverse situation for the ticks in the millisecond highlighted in yellow:
And it's not a one-off...
It's strange that ticks with the same times and prices are displayed. There's a check there, there shouldn't be any such prints. Prices don't seem to be normalised.
Can you give investment access to check?
You look carefully, but what you highlighted :)
This is a demo account, you can open it in Open or in MQ
Looked carefully, several times.
At 13:40:50.839, OnTick received ticks that only reached OnBookEvent at 13:40:50.853
There are no flippers in MQ.
What is the name of the opener server?
Also, you have some very long delays.
I almost always have both events coming in the same millisecond, and there is no gap between receiving ticks with the same millisecond time.
So
It's not like I can make delays myself :)
Will be testing, use a GOLD-3.20 symbol like mine.
Added
Here's another 6 OnBook() for only 3 OnTick()
It only finds one:
But doesn't open an account there.
Drop an invest, I'll run a test on mine.