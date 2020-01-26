Sunset programming? - page 23
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
.
TViMS as a panacea !!!
;)))
For a panacea, go to the alchemists and other torsion astrologers)
For a panacea, go to the alchemists and other torsion astrologers)
.
writing a programme for an industrial robot...
ZS: 1:36 will be the source code, it's just a matter of time .... ;)
writing a programme for an industrial robot...
ZS: at 1:36 there will be a source program, it's just a matter of time .... ;)
Plankalcule? )
Plankalculus? )
Unfortunately Cooke has only seen it on the internet, imho, it's really working technology!
.... while we here are dreaming - one click, bang-bang, and a program is ready and the existing RAD-technology solutions do not suit us, we must invent our own bicycle )))