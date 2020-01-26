Sunset programming? - page 18
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And the Celtic stone is also a volcano )
It seems to be much worse with it - there isn't even a universally accepted mathematical model)
It seems to be much worse with him - there isn't even a generally accepted mathematical model)
And there is also Giannibekov's effect, which breaks my brain even more, though the model there seems to be OK
This is a rather complex problem associated with the (un)stability of different rotations. There is also a much simpler example of non-intuition - the vertical turning that occurs when a spinning flywheel is rotated horizontally (e.g. an electric planer).
You wonder why the two code displays below are perceived differently:
Next, remove the graphic 'tinsel'. Minus the colour, minus the indentation (relative positioning).The readability is noticeably improved. This suggests that a graphical representation can noticeably improve readability. I'm not talking about diagrams specifically, there could be many options.
.
.
And there is also the Giannibekov effect, which breaks my brain even more, though the model there seems to be OK
There is nothing there about this Janibekov effect, take a ping pong racket and throw it in a spinning position and get the same effect on the ground.
It's a gyroscopic phenomenon.
.
.
1. Where can it be seen that the centre of mass is moving at an accelerated rate?
2. If it is that simple, give a line of reasoning which results in the fact that the motion of the centre of mass does not obey Newton's first law of mechanics?
1. Where can you see that the centre of mass is moving at an accelerated rate?
2. If it is that simple, give the line of reasoning which results in the fact that the motion of the centre of mass does not obey Newton's first law of mechanics?
It's actually not that simple at all.
http://www.shipov.com/files/190214-58-mass-depend.pdf
http://shipov-vacuum.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/Теория1.pdf
http://shipov-vacuum.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/Теория.pdf
It's not really that simple at all.
http://www.shipov.com/files/190214-58-mass-depend.pdf
http://shipov-vacuum.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/Теория1.pdf
http://shipov-vacuum.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/Теория.pdf
Impressive. Especially this one:
Decided to repeat the experiment. A simple electronic scale with 0.01 accuracy. Powerball - easily spins up to 5k rpm, which is about 80 rpm.
At first I just put the Powerball on the scale, there were some hesitations in the readings, but these were more from vibration. To avoid vibration, I put a jar lid on the scale and put the Powerball in it, in this case no mass fluctuations were detected. I put the Powerball so that the axis of rotation was vertical. Tried once with horizontal axis of rotation - no result either.
Who knows, maybe the equipment is not suitable. I can't measure the mass accurately, but the oscillation in the second digit (in hundredths) should be.
Impressive. Especially this one:
I decided to repeat the experiment. A simple electronic scale with an accuracy of 0.01. Powerball - easily spins up to 5k rpm, which is about 80 rpm.
At first I just put the Powerball on the scale, there were some hesitations in the readings, but these were more from vibration. To avoid vibration, I put a jar lid on the scale and put the Powerball in it, in this case no mass fluctuations were detected. I put the Powerball so that the axis of rotation was vertical. Tried once with horizontal axis of rotation - no result either.
Who knows, maybe the equipment is not suitable. I can't precisely measure the mass, but the oscillation in the second digit (in hundredths) should be.
Apparently, something has not been taken into account in your case.
There are many different variants of the experiment. There are many videos.
The change in the weight of a gyroscope depends on the direction of rotation - in one direction the weight decreases, in the opposite direction the weight increases.
These effects cannot be reflected by Newtonian mechanics in principle.