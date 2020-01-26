Sunset programming? - page 20
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If the rotating yoke is given an impulse at the right moment, which will increase the mass at the end of the rotating circle, you can create motion on the theory of how a flying saucer moves. Somewhere it was discussed, but where to get such a body that can increase its mass for an instant at the right moment at the end of a spinning circle, and immediately restore its mass... I am crazy))))
Mass is changed by velocity.
You have to use a graviton laser)
"quite" == "quite enough for most practical applications"
Theoretically, you have to account for relativistic effects when the solid state model becomes inapplicable.
Since when did you start talking like a radio amateur? ;))) Really you have already reached such necessary and long-awaited stage of rethinking?
But here theoretical comprehension is important.
Check it out, it will be useful for you:http://www.trinitas.ru/rus/doc/0231/004a/02311026-01.pdf
He gave an explanation about this drive, only he described it so abstractly, there have been attempts to do the same but no results so far. I've seen his video.
It's the Freemasons that keep such inventions from developing.
It is unknown what happened to the author after the video. He seems to be alive and well.
One of the comments under the video:"Man, be careful - I think you will not live long!!! Send me all the formulas and schemes so the masses know - they will not kill everyone!!! "
Apparently something is not accounted for in your case.
There are many different versions of this experiment. There are many videos.
The change in the weight of a gyroscope depends on the direction of rotation - in one direction the weight decreases, in the opposite direction the weight increases.
These effects cannot be reflected by Newtonian mechanics in principle.
A gyroscope must be precessing. That is, not only does it rotate around the axis, but it also rotates slowly around the fulcrum - and that's where the problem lies - we can't measure the weight from the centre of the flywheel. It's not the mass that changes, it's the reaction to the fulcrum that changes.
Since when did you start talking like a radio amateur? ;))) Have you really reached the necessary stage of rethinking?
But it's theoretical reflection that's important here.
Take a look, it will be useful for you:http://www.trinitas.ru/rus/doc/0231/004a/02311026-01.pdf
Rather, as an amateur physicist)
I am acquainted with "torsionists'" work long enough and consider it total nonsense.
The gyroscope has to be precessive. That is, not only does it rotate around the axis, but it also rotates slowly around the fulcrum - and that's where the problem lies - we can't measure the weight from the centre of the flywheel. The mass does not change, the reaction to the fulcrum does.
Perhaps the gyroscope is not centred yet.
The gyroscope has to be precessive. That is, not only does it rotate around the axis, but it also rotates slowly around the fulcrum - and that's where the problem lies - we can't measure the weight from the centre of the flywheel. It's not the mass that changes, it's the reaction to the fulcrum that changes.
Increasing and decreasing the weight of a precession gyro
.
.
Rather, as an amateur physicist)
I've been familiar with the work of the "torsionists" for quite a long time and consider it complete nonsense.
... in full accordance with the point of view of the "commission on pseudoscience" ;)))Who are the judges?
It is the speed that changes the mass.