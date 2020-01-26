Sunset programming? - page 21

Mechanics, like all physics, is related to the theory of relativity, which, in fact, turned time and space into physical objects that interact with the world at the level of other objects. And before, time and space were scales of measurement... so see if there's any confusion...
 
Олег avtomat:

... In full accordance with the viewpoint of the "pseudoscience commission" ;)))

Who are the judges?

- Is there a homeopath on board?

- What's wrong?

- The astrologer is not well!

Реter Konow:
In order to understand that, Petya, you have to read books. And think.

Aleksey Nikolayev:

Will TViMS help? ;)))

 
Олег avtomat:

It doesn't help everyone.)
Реter Konow:
It doesn't help everyone.)

Not for everyone, of course. Especially those who don't even try.

 
Олег avtomat:

Have you read any trading books? I guess I have. You know what trading is? - No. Because you think you're trading, but in fact you're not in the market. You're listed on the dts paper, trading for a dollar, and trying to get thousands of cents out of their own pocket, stubbornly calling yourself a trader. Did the books help you?))
 
Олег avtomat:

TViMS will help? ;)))

Of course it will help - through the randomised controlled trial that all medicines undergo.

 
Реter Konow:
Have you read any trading books? Probably, I have. Do you know what trading is? - No. Because you think you're trading, but in fact you're not in the market. You're listed on the dts paper, trading for a dollar, and trying to get thousands of cents out of their own pocket, stubbornly calling yourself a trader. Did the books help you?))

Did you deliberately omit the second part of "read and think"?

1) read the book

2) understand what the author was trying to say

3) understand what you agree with the author and what you disagree with

