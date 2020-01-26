Sunset programming? - page 19
Ordinary mechanical gyroscopes are well described by classical Newtonian mechanics.
There are laser gyroscopes (Sanyak effect) which are described by the theory of relativity.
There are quantum gyroscopes (Josephson effect) which are only described by quantum mechanics.
the momentum (if I am not confused from school) of a rotating gyroscope presses the scales down and sideways, so they p...t and it is supposedly lighter
usually, this simple way can explain many phenomena beyond the control of physicists ))
Apparently, you think that if you spice up your forgotten school knowledge with swear words, your school arguments will have more weight.
Philosophy begins with wonder and learning with swearing.
If a rotating yule could be given an impulse at the right moment that would increase the mass at the end of the rotating circle, then it is possible to create a motion on the theory of how a flying saucer moves. Somewhere it was discussed, but where to get such a body that can increase its mass for an instant at the right moment at the end of a rotating circle, and immediately restore its mass... I'm wrong)))
Yes, Searle's disc. They say he flew away on it at the end of his life.
He gave an explanation about this disk, only he described it so abstractly, there have been attempts to do the same but so far no results. Watched his video.
Not"fully", but grasps only a particular case. Similarly with the rest of the examples.
"quite" == "quite enough for most practical applications"
Theoretically, one has to consider relativistic effects when the solid model becomes inapplicable.