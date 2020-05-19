Vim as ide for mql - page 3
PS for the defenders: Cntrl+Shift+F for some reason none of you called it. Only it's still not the same, and why is up to you to figure out.
Well there is also Ctrl+Shift+H, but it is still not that, even if such a thing would be in the metaeditor
...
Gentlemen, make the comparison "list of features and functions" vs "lacking this and that" and remove the word "cheesy". Especially if you use vim.
Intellisense we will improve, it's not so easy with templates. The search is there, but it'll get better - the plan has already been laid out.
The colour schemes are in Options -> Colors, but the themes won't be.
In general, in the next release you'll be surprised what happens to the editor. We are turning it into a multi-lingual MQL4/MQL5/C++/Python studio with GitHub and Stack Overflow integration.
Since few people even appreciate the amount of work done, I recommend reading the detailed release descriptions: https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/releasenotes
Renat, what's really missing is "match highlighting".
Are you planning to introduce it into the editor?
For the features I really miss, I wrote above, plus:
Taking the opportunity, on the development of the language itself:
I have not forgotten anything)))
PS If you want to popularize the language, then remove the ban on dll in the marketplace. I will explain: using only mql you really can't make a decent commercial product, the same graphical interface to write it is too depressing, and that's while there are ready products such as windowsform, and you know, one thread of execution is also not nice nowadays. And everything is heavy on the outside, and mql is used for what it's for, to communicate with a terminal.
And how to debug? In fact, no editor becomes a full-fledged IDE for MQL because of the debugging peculiarities. If only GDB will be made to throw to IDE.
In terms of features we are lacking a normal framework, generic containers instead of Array.