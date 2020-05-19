Vim as ide for mql - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Only in the editor it will change only the current file, while I was talking about the whole project. Look, you named method poorly, while it is called in 90% of files of your library and not just once, and the files are counted in dozens. So yes, 5-10 minutes of rename work in all places, but when in other IDE you're doing it on the fly...
Come to think of it, there is a protection for this too. It doesn't just apply to search, but to substitution too...
and you can even select all the code text and tick the "In selected text" box...
If only you were willing to work, rather than nagging at the inconvenience.
Come to think of it, there is a protection for that too. It doesn't just apply to search, but to substitution too...
and you can even select all code text and check the "In selected text" box...
If only you were willing to work, rather than nagging at the inconvenience.
Come to think of it, there is a protection for that too. It doesn't just apply to search, but to substitution too...
and you can even select all code text and check the "In selected text" box...
If only you were willing to work, not pick on the inconvenience.
Oooo....
Someone explain the difference between a file and a project to the joon.
Oooo....
Somebody explain to the joon the difference between a file and a project.
woo....
Someone explain to june the difference between a file and a project.
won't work, they don't use other compilers
There have been many requests to improve MetaEditor, including some from me...
But improvement of MetaEditor is not the main goal of mt developers, most likely there is no improvement of MetaEditor at all...
Thankfully they improved the stylizer a bit and thank you for that...
I often speak on the forum about large and serious projects with lots of code. To work comfortably with large code you need folding, but you don't have it.
I think ME developers see working with a large project with large code as including 1000 files...
Otherwise how else can you justify the lack of folding....
A question came to mind, are MT5 itself and ME developed also from 1000 inludes or do the developers use folding ?
not work, they don't use other compilers
I used VS. There's highlighting and folding and stuff... That said, I'd prefer ME if I have a choice. I don't need all sorts of highlighting and folding. Well, it's unnecessary... prettier? - yes, more practical? - No.
By the way, I've accumulated over 500 mb of saved versions of my projects in six years. Hundreds and hundreds of files. And I know what I'm talking about.
Someone explain to Jun the difference between a file and a project.
It will be like when discussing the corporate mql formatting style, there will always be a couple of habitual conservatives who will be foaming at the mouth about any suggestion to change
And to criticism, even if substantiated and well-founded, they snap like rabid rabbits.
Tag Konow:
And I know what I'm talking about.
Yeah, like you do about OOP, of course you do )
...
Yeah, you know, like about trading, like about OOP, of course )
How many times have I offered you a simple comparison of my and your tasks and solutions. You show me what you can do, I'll show you what I can do. After that, you'll talk further.
There have been many requests to improve MetaEditor, including some from me...
But improvement of MetaEditor is not the main goal of mt developers, most likely there is no improvement of MetaEditor at all...
Thankfully they improved the stylizer a bit and thank you for that...
I often speak on the forum about large and serious projects with lots of code, you need folding to work comfortably with large code and you don't have it.
I think ME developers see working with a large project with large code as including 1000 files...
Otherwise how else can you justify the lack of folding....
A question came to mind, are MT5 itself and ME developed also from 1000 inludes or do the developers use folding ?
At least the developers have read and at least reacted in some way.
By the way, there was never any desire to poke around, sorry if it seemed that way. It's just that in the 2.5 years that I've been using metaeditor, I can't recall anything in terms of improving working conditions.
PS for the defenders: Ctrl+Shift+F for some reason none of you called it. Only it's still not the same, and why is up to you to figure out.