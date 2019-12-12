StopLimit - page 5
Apparently no one uses it,
the order is opened at non-existent prices:
a simple example to check:
Where does it show that something is wrong?
...
Where does it show?
"Awesome" stoplimit in the standard library, no words :))
limit should set the slippage of a market order, not the setting of a limit order :))
What are you talking about?
Don't offer me anything ))
I gave a concrete working example, there are no mistakes and typos in it, you just need to try it in the tester on an exchange account
So if it's all in the tester, show convincing screenshots.
Some things do not work properly with the strategy tester when using stock trading (Stocks, Futures, Options). This is a well known problem.
@Sergey Chalyshev is right. Hopefully Metaquotes will improve it one day.
What is he right about? Provide convincing evidence to back up what you are saying. On the first page of the thread there is a screenshot of a failed stop-limit and some left buy and the conclusion - "the order opens at non-existent prices".
"You got it right )).
I cannot make it more convincing, show me how to make convincing screenshots, I'm sure you will do better.
Do you have a demo or real account?
"Some kind of lefty buy" - that's a good point ))
I do not need screenshot. Better the output of ask and bid prices in the log just after the stop-limit became limit and as the limit became market. Then you can see if they triggered at the existing prices or not.
There is no account, but there was and I could see that there is no incredibly fundamental difference in it.
Ask and bid and spread prices are visible in the market overview,
code is the same, just reworked for Sell_Stop_Limit:
test on all ticks, spread cannot change within one bar, Ask Bid Last lines are displayed on the chart, see Low candle.
Is that clearer?
To catch all changes of orders and lookAsk Bid Last in the moment, you should use OnTradeTransaction. I don't have the desire to do it. You can easily without registration from any MT5 terminal, open an account in BCS and see for yourself.
That's why you make strange conclusions - because of laziness. I do not need it, you need it to understand what's going on.
The last price on the chart was on December 2 at 23:48. The logs show order triggering on the 3rd at 10. What is it?