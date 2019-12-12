StopLimit - page 4
How deep into the market do you set the limit? Even with stop==limit price an order may "hang" and not be executed immediately.
I have never encountered an order hanging up with 5-10 ticks on the Syscope. Why would you put a limit on the stop level? If you open a short position, the limit is higher than the stop by 5-10 ticks. Here is an example, in the picture, in this case the position opened at 8399.25 on the short side will close at 8400.75 with a loss
checked the code from the first page in the tester, it does open at the price specified in the limit order, although the position should open at the current price, clearly a bug
Are you convinced that the tester is not working adequately?
Initially I didn't want to discuss the tester's performance, I thought everyone knew about it. Since it happened, maybe the developers will notice and correct the tester.
And another thing, since the discussion turned with a stock market bias, maybe it is better to move the topic to the stock section? It gets lost here quickly.
It may be so. I ask those with appropriate privileges to move this thread to some exchange section. And all other subtopics in this thread should be moved to the same section. In the same department, where the opening price of an order that overtakes the market price suddenly turns into a limit price at which I will open if I miss once and then go up slightly.
It's funny, really. I got acquainted with Forex in the winter of 95/96 in a kitchen on Bankovsky Lane (near the post office on Myasnitskaya).
I forget what the system was called, but it allowed 60 commands and was based on the same principles: up heavily, down a little and back up again. Meta-something or mega-something, the latter is more likely. Why repeat it, especially without understanding the goal?
As in this example, it may not execute at all.
If price moves sharply outside the limit price level, or if the spread widens beyond that limit at one point, and last passes outside the limit, then the exit protection will not be triggered,
The stoplimit condition will be triggered, and the position will remain without a protective stop loss, since you no longer have a stoplimit, and the position is not closed.
This is a dangerous situation for a protective stop loss with a small distance limit.
If you use stoplimit as a protective stop loss, the limit level should be set farther away to make sure the stop will trigger.
(Find out in advance about the maximum allowable range for setting a limit)
Stoplimit is intended to enter the trade on the condition, not for its exit.
The only benefit to a protective stop loss, yes, is the saving of GO, in return for your risk.
