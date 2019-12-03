Need your advice on which signal to choose for subscription. - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What do you mean by "risk is adequate", "severely depressed"? I think we need to be more specific.
Pay attention to accounts where equity is predominantly higher than balance.
Great! Exactly. Thank you. Let's do it.
The signal indicator often works out certain situations for the instruments with high accuracy due to which the equity is either equal to the balance curve or higher.
I should add, in order to avoid equity shoot-down followed by return to the balance curve - it indicates a martingale (probably, it should be a separate point, let's see how it will be better).We'll write about martin, but it has its own nuances... I'll think about how or help at once... )
Add more "Communication" - there should be and active contact, responses from the owner should appear quickly,
plus an active blog about the specific signal.
The blog should obviously not be mechanical, i.e. it should be filled in by hand, not by robot screenshots and auto-reports.
It should be clear that the signal is being monitored by a person who cares about the signal and subscribers. Not just a robot, money poured in, invested in marketing, it's over and done with.
----
With a full list of requirements, there will be nothing left of the signal mountain at all :-)
Add more "Communication" - there should be and active contact, responses from the owner should appear quickly,
plus an active blog about the particular signal.
The blog should be clearly non-mechanical, i.e. filled in by hand, not by robot screenshots and auto-reports.
It should be clear that the signal is being monitored by a person who cares about the signal and subscribers. Not just a robot, money poured in, invested in marketing, it's over and done with.
----
With a full list of requirements, there will be nothing left of the signal mountain at all :-)
Valuable. Will add. Thanks)
With a full list of requirements, there will be nothing left of the signal mountain at all :-) - Yes) There will be less choice under the filter.
I should add: you can subscribe to several signals, balancing strategies, risks, etc. depending on "trading style" of the provider, etc. etc. - But this is beyond the scope of our topic.
We need a filter first. Adequate and realistic, without a strong framework, but tough enough to "trader experience", let's say.
The filter now looks like this, not including the new additions:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/326617/page5
Join in.
Thank you.
What I want to say is that I like grids myself. When I overdo it with risk, I get a "poker" on my deposit) But I suggest not to make a big deal about grids here yet.
We are not talking about grids. We are not talking about grids. These accounts before monitoring use a bunch of cent accounts with orders in one direction and a bunch of accounts with orders in the other, the surviving bunch is divided in half and again opens in two directions. And so on, until there is only one account with huge increments which is connected to monitoring. But since they do not know how to trade, they either lose their positions within 1-2 months, if they try to repeat this "exploit" with increments or hang around zero to gain subscribers.
Observation at three months after monitoring usually brings such "strategists" out in the open. Everything becomes obvious.
I told you !
The real Equity should be 100 times the amount paid per month. Don't you see the percentage? Did you go to school?
The filter now looks like this, not including the new additions:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/326617/page5
Join in.
It's an interesting thread you've created.
3 months is the cherished threshold, let's include it in the filter.
3 months exactly after monitoring, otherwise you can also get into a fraudulent scheme, where before monitoring rabid increases, and then
No settings in the filter to select "3 months after monitoring".
The time there is the time from the date the trader opened the account.
Don't tell the methaquotes to add such a setting - they don't care.
There are no settings in the filter to select "3 months after monitoring"
there time is the time from the date the trader opened the account.
Do not tell the methaquotes to add this setting - they do not care.
It is possible to count down three months from when the signal is connected to the service, this is the "Started" field