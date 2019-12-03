Need your advice on which signal to choose for subscription. - page 12
I can't help you. You're being banned by artificial intelligence. There is something wrong with you (maybe you are not human at all?).
What intelligence?
If anyone has the ability to create a poll, please create one and send us the link.
If there is no possibility (or desire), we can manage without a poll - we'll decide that in correspondence. Just in the form of a poll - less "space", you understand. And more clearly!
P.S. If someone from admins was offended by something - I apologize, I was wrong! Will not happen again on my part more of this, if it happens again - my ban immediately.
I sign my words.
Back to the question:
Already 2 votes for $500 is the minimum signal deposit for our filter (explained above).
Does everyone agree?
$200 is enough
$200 is enough.
how much is the subscription fee ?
You have to make sure that the "subscribers" do not bring the main profit to the "signaler". That he is not trading for subscriptions
$200 is enough.
$200 is too low an amount. It will "break even" quicker - it means that the signalman can accumulate only a few subscriptions, the payment for which will be higher than his deposit. In this case, the profit may be low. Which is not profitable for the subscriber.
Also, $200 to get and invest is easier, based on salaries, for example, etc.
The most important thing is profit and risk. There will be less profit on $200 than on $500, at any rate (that's a fact, you don't have to argue). And at the same time, the risk will be significantly higher on $200 and the "maneuverability" lower than on $500.
Hence, putting it below $500 makes no sense.
And it's not a hard filter at all, we don't aim to make no signal fit at all.
You never know, you may have 3000 subscribers and your deposit is only 10k
By the way, you can simply take the statistics on signals - the number of subscribers to the volume of the deposit. What sigma to remove - the special cases (or the author is super-popular / not known or something else) and see.
In general, for all possible statistics remove sigma, the signal that is still worth subscribing somewhere inside
This is also why you should not pay more than 1% of the amount per month.
The account has $200 ? So the provider estimates its reliability at $2 a month, no more than that. What's the point of paying more for that account ?
The provider has a dozen $200 accounts and hopes that the "bad accounts" will pay off the "good accounts" - no problem, that means that each of his accounts costs $2, and there are a dozen of such accounts - hence for all ten subscriptions you can pay a total of $20 per month.
And no more research needs to be done - let the signal provider do the research himself.
I've been waiting for you).
About the other stuff we've already said above: the provider has his opinion, the subscriber his. Let's put together adequately, both opinions, and get a sample of signals.
If a Signals Provider has several accounts - even better. Let's select the one or ones that are suitable. But there won't be a big difference in accounts, if the signalman can't sing or does it "unsure" ;)
If we look at the points of our filter, equity does not take the top place there, although it certainly matters.
P.S. We are not going to evaluate the signals or select or promote someone. Our task is to produce an adequate filter. Whichreally can already help everyone to decide what to choose.