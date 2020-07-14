From practice to theory and back to practice - page 35
There is also a picture in which perhaps some adepts would try to guess Margo, but the shell theory confidants (αληθης κοκος θεωρία) know that you cannot just take a certain period to calculate the channel and consider it constant as if it will always be good, nevertheless the deal shown on the chart is undeniably good, the pullback after the impulse with a decay, quite a characteristic formation, e.g. the oil slick that went up after the attack on the factory in Arabia (المملكة العربية السعودية) formed a pullback and the same essentially same formation, a pullback with decay, it has long been known in hermetic sects that a true Margo (which however should not be understood too literally in view of its probabilistic nature) cannot consist of any single way of construction due to the non-stationarity of the variance and other moments of the distribution, on the contrary, it is the union ofLuckily there is relatively simple way of approximation, even if rough, but generally adequate and the most amazing thing is that it doesn't even require any programming (almost) - I'm telling you - in its original sense trading doesn't require OOP, polymorphism, encapsulation, constructors, destructors, dynamic linking and other time-consuming incantations... ...probably grail seekers will try to find it right away and assure themselves that all is futile, others will blaspheme at once and will also be right, because due to the diversity of currency market movements it is not always possible to say that Margo is implemented correctly at every scale. For example if the momentum is unusually large and the build averages relatively small increments, then of course we can not say that it is appropriate at the moment of momentum, i.e. if the hypothetical trailing edge is unrealistically large and the simulation is moving very precisely, i.e. in the next step it can not be implemented in the opposite case.If a hypothetical trader would trade with typical values of his limits, he would be efficiently eliminated, then he would bite his elbows and lose the profit, especially if he would pay back almost to breakeven level - it is better to work in a factory! - besides the blasphemy of the modus marginum is all the more fair, because no technical construction can know about the sharp news, though on higher scales it is less critical, for example if the margins merge into a thick horizontal bubble, the more careful trader would not open a deal directly ad marginem if something sharp happens, but rather wait for the bubble to adapt to the new situation and become more expanded again (and this is a great joy of Margo Marginorum adaptivity), or generally miss adsaepem, maybe even do the opposite and buy volatility in erumpo, maybe even use the rules of nesting constructions and trend cutoff.... Confidentialists from hermetic sects sometimes present on this forum are more informed on occult methods concerning Margo Marginorum and could tell more about it, but in view of strict codes sub rosa they would not dare to reveal this information, and besides it would be rather unsafe for them after all special services agents can read this forum, besides I shall tell casually that all it is written I simply casually overheard in a toilet when coming on business in one bank.
I remember the posts by "polygons", old-timers should remember these exemplars.
I agree with the author a lot on the contents of his post (especially on PLO and so on).
Good luck
However, I would add that, for some reason, the last work of Anatoly the Prophet differs from his preceding ones quite favorably, and this can easily be seen by some peculiarities of his trades. Although he has truly understood the esoteric concept of flabellum and is now under the shadow of trading traditions that go back to unspeakable antiquity, now he does it in such an indescribably barbaric way that even the harsh Scythians would shudder if they saw him bombarding the market with orders.
But let there be the esoteric concept of flabellum or whatever.P.S.: take me back into the cult, haven't seen pictures of BRAZ in a while
So there's almost no pictures. For the most part, all the pictures are only on the topic 1-2-3. But there's a lull there too. Well, it's up to the admins to get into the cult.
I'm just trolling Drimmer. At first he'll be stubborn, like - no, it's too late, we won't take you into our beautiful sect, but then he'll give up and then I'll start refusing, like I've been begging for so long, now that's it - I'm not going to your strange network, etc., etc. )
hehehehe
I walk around in tattered slip-ons, literally deny myself of everything, eat simple peasant food, which at night I sometimes borrow from the peasants in the nearby villages, and what can I do! No one shows the grail!
Your Grace is joking...) Actually, I like your work and the trader's way of thinking... there are some old remakes/mixes... I don't know what they are, but they look good on the tester... I don't do 4ks myself, but I dug a lot of codes, so I decided to watch them in new light, and show competent progectors to improve them, and what I assembled into one pile in the hope of something profitable, but in reality, everything did not work very well, so if you want to see and make them smart, I can show you, but in private, so as not to make people laugh...
So I decided to see it in a new light, and show competent progeram the issue of improvement, and that I just did not put together in one pile in the hope of something profitable, but for some reason it did not really work, so if you want to see and bring to mind, I can show, but only in private, so as not to laugh ...
Actually, with this initial deposit and the chosen currency pair, an EA income equal to the above can and should be obtained within one or two working days
Wow, and how often do you manage to double your deposits?
Each time the final result (in the tester) is directly proportional to the intraday volatility