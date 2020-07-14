From practice to theory and back to practice - page 32
This is the right approach. Try without grids and martins on a simple system but with current experience.
I'm combining everything that is more or less robust, with or without martin... I'm trying with fast expiry pauses - not a good option either... The best result was with a minimum of almost zero trawl...
Meanwhile, the venerable prophet Anatolian has shown +20% with a 16% drawdown in 20 calendar days,
I don't know why the recovery factor is 8.09... strange...
if it stays like this and the prophet doesn't sell out, it will be over 300% for the year
taking into account these data, if they are representative of the average, it turns out that the prophet needs to hold for 100 days until the plant doubles the initial amount of investment
"Suffer," but you don't want to have a proper conversation. "Suffer" more...
the venerable prophet of Anatolia
Dibs on the title of Prophet of Alexandria? For the future, for the distant future, but what if?
We just have to solve the problem: how to determine the line beyond which the price is not allowed to go
The line is considered to be broken if at least two candles have closed outside it. This is a classic, which technical analysts of brokerage companies follow. This is what you should use as a guideline. There is a wonderful indicator "Fractal", which forms a complete fractal in 2 candles. Another personal experience: an attempt to trade on incomplete fractals (formed after one candle) shows much worse results than when trading on a fully formed fractal. Even worse results are obtained if the system simply trades on the previous bar's close.
You're welcome.)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/221552/page1583#comment_13290559
And again a demo account, again a grid... your brother in arms, like Renat and Che?