From practice to theory and back to practice - page 31
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
All you have to do is solve the problem of how to determine the line beyond which the price is not allowed to go.
price doesn't really care, it's allowed everywhere, it's a market
believe it or not:
forex is a real marketand the price depends on supply and demand
just need to solve the problem: how to determine the line beyond which the price is not allowed to go
I think so too... and this line is called a trawl, only it's mostly unprofitable...))
and I can't seem to find a viable option...
Yes, I think so too... and the line is called a trawl, only it's mostly unprofitable...)
and I can't seem to find a viable option...
All you have to do is solve the problem: how to determine the line beyond which the price is forbidden to enter
This is something new.
It turns out there is a line beyond which the price is forbidden !)
Another teacher is doing his homework)
You can inform the owner of the line about the violation of the ban)
the price doesn't really care, it can go anywhere, it's a market.
believe it or not:
forex is a real marketand the price depends on the volume of supply and demand
And where do we get these volumes?
So where do we get these volumes?
Let's find out, just not in a clone of the theory-to-practice thread.
is the BUY button stuck?
Ilan goes up and down... I'm trying to find the middle ground... I've decided to go over all the old self-made grapes again... new knowledge and new tester makes it interesting...))
Ilan goes up and down... I'm trying to find the middle ground... I've decided to go over all the old self-made grapes again... new knowledge and new tester makes it interesting...))
all you have to do is solve the problem: how to determine the line beyond which the price is forbidden to go
You just have to take it and forbid the price to go where you don't want to go, and that's it.
the price - stop, one-two!
not only do you eat mushrooms there, but you also smoke and even drink them already?