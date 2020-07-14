From practice to theory and back to practice - page 31

transcendreamer:
All you have to do is solve the problem of how to determine the line beyond which the price is not allowed to go.

price doesn't really care, it's allowed everywhere, it's a market

believe it or not:

forex is a real market

and the price depends on supply and demand
 
I think so too... and this line is called a trawl, only it's mostly unprofitable...))

and I can't seem to find a viable option...

trawler in operation

 
is the BUY button stuck?
 
This is something new.

It turns out there is a line beyond which the price is forbidden !)

Another teacher is doing his homework)

You can inform the owner of the line about the violation of the ban)


 
hehehe
And where do we get these volumes?

 
Oleg Bondarev:

So where do we get these volumes?

Let's find out, just not in a clone of the theory-to-practice thread.

 
Ilan goes up and down... I'm trying to find the middle ground... I've decided to go over all the old self-made grapes again... new knowledge and new tester makes it interesting...))

rascal


 
Сергей Криушин:

Ilan goes up and down... I'm trying to find the middle ground... I've decided to go over all the old self-made grapes again... new knowledge and new tester makes it interesting...))


This is the right approach. Try it without grids and martins on a simple system but with the current experience.
You just have to take it and forbid the price to go where you don't want to go, and that's it.

the price - stop, one-two!

not only do you eat mushrooms there, but you also smoke and even drink them already?

