So buy or sell? More specifics are needed.
 
Aleksandr Volotko:
Do I buy or sell? I need more specifics.

And you do what your system says you should do. I have received 9 signals, there are both buy and sell. Not all of them end up in profit, but I hold on to the reverse signal.

There you go.

Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
I don't give a shit about my system - I want to know what Drimmer's system says. They say he mows the dough with a combine and stacks it.

 
Aleksandr Volotko:

Well, he's trading on Paean, so the system depends specifically on mushrooms.
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
There he is, Mikhalych...

And I thought that this is it - the secrets of how we poor people earn money to buy crackers will come out of Drimmer's mouth, but no! More paint and mushrooms...

 
What a miracle ... trading on the smartphone ahead of time ...)) I posted it at 13:49 and received signals at 14:53

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies

From practice to theory and back to practice

Anatolii Zainchkovskii, 2019.09.24 13:49

I don't know what your system says and you do it. I have received 9 signals, I buy and sell. Not all profits, but I keep them until the signal returns.

There you go.


 
Сергей Криушин:

I posted it at 13:49 and received signals at 14:53


I got it at 14:49 and not at 13:49, the difference of a few minutes is thanks to the server.

Screenshot

 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
Well, not at 13:49 and 14:49, well, the difference in a few minutes so it's thanks servakam. I synergize via network.

In short, you have revealed your grail - you have a time machine and are hiding it from the people...))) but it's still an incomprehensible advance...

maybe this delay is the essence of all our leaks... and leaks...

 
just have to solve the problem of how to determine the line beyond which the price is not allowed to go
 
Point has been removed from Windows, so only Notepad is now available.
