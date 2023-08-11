A question for OOP experts. - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What in CFile do you think should have been rewritten based on what the author of the video said?
I have no idea. I don't use CFile - I have my own CFile similar to <iostream.h> - open it... ...look at it... study
I have no idea. I don't use CFile - I have my own CFile similar to <iostream.h> - open it... look at it... study
OK, we've written 3-4 messages each and once again our discussion boiled down to childish squabble "you're a fool - you're a fool".
I just don't understand why we had to start talking. Do you feel any better? )))))
OK, we have written 3-4 messages each and once again our conversation has been reduced to a childish "fool is a fool" quarrel
I just don't understand why we had to start talking. Does that make you feel better? )))))
You're the first one to write to me (which means you're worried), Iwas answ eringAlexey Viktorov' s questions about the Standard Library
You were the first one to write me, Iwas answering Alexey Viktorov's questions
You have a strange notion of communication, you bring up my example and then bam - I didn't even want to talk to you, I just gave an example of a guy who posted his code, well, this is all wrong with him and he doesn't want to mess with your head!
Well, to be honest I don't really give a damn, I'm bored at work, but I hope that you are at least relieved, you will not give me anything specific, except maybe: This is not right! - I have enough of this "goodness" in my life, I have to deal with someone else in the Internet
ZS: I deleted my code ... at least I have the right ;)
You have a strange concept of communication, you've twisted my example, and then bam - I did not want to communicate with you, just gave an example of the man who posted his code, well, this is all wrong with him, and in general, he does not want to be friends with your head!
He iswrong from the point of view of OOP - the video explains why.
You're making this up for yourself.Understanding comes with time. Somebody here used to categorically deny dlls, and then posted examples with them in CodeBase. Somebody denied C++, and now asks: how is it there?
From an OOP perspective wrong - the video explains why
couldn't get past
What is wrong? There is a religion saying that for a code to be an OOP code, it MUST use abstraction, encapsulation, inheritance and polymorphism AT ONCE? And if you don't read something, you have to belong to a wrong religion?
this is not the first time i see similar videos on youtube, videos with denial, with denial of everything that was written before and with obligatory mentioning of straustrup, but unfortunately straustrup is remembered by many, but this author selling his reading - who remembers his last name? - should they? - well, yes... pure OOP, a spherical horse and universal happiness is eternal!
This is not the first time I've seen videos like this on YouTube, videos of denial, denial of everything that has been written before and with the obligatory mention of Straustrup, but unfortunately many people remember Straustrup's name, but this author selling his reading - who remembers his name? - should they? - Well, yes... pure OOP, spherical horse and universal happiness is eternal!
There's no denial there... For an advanced user, these are obvious things. It's like with learning: One learns C++ in college, and some programming languages only in the senior year of university (because it's just not expedient to do it earlier - it's like teaching 1st grader higher maths straight away). It is the same here: from C++ to understanding OOP it takes 4-5 years until a student feels that he/she really needs it
There is no denial...
how is there no denial? the whole report is built on denial - watch the video again yourself! - the style of denial in the report already exists is the easiest way to build a report and does not require any knowledge and experience, especially successful experience - back to straustrup who taught everyone not to write programs correctly
the character is most likely known. because googled, but fame is rather slippery, in general, not an authority in any place, I bet because of some dodger almost an hour already
the first thing I googled was - a normal programmer doesn't do this kind of crap, and you... you don't understand anything!
how not? the whole report is built on denial - watch the video again yourself! - the style of denial in the report is the easiest way to build a report and does not require any knowledge or experience, let alone successful experience - let's go back to straustrup who taught everyone not to write programs correctly
there's no denying everything that's been written before
If you want - write like before - just don't call it OOP. Straustrup didn't teach anyone how to write - he usually has an abstract presentation about C++ features and nothing more. And the construction of the report is absolutely logical - if you want to know more, buy the book (or he was to tell you all for free? Why should the book be on sale then?) But you still don't buy it, becauseyou don't want to read manuals. I don't even advise you to buy it, because you have to understand it for yourself.
There is no denial there... for the advanced user - these are obvious things. It's like with learning: One learns C++ in college and some programming languages only in senior year of university (because it is simply not expedient - it is like 1st grader learning higher mathematics at once). It is the same here: from C++ to understanding OOP it takes 4-5 years until a student feels that he/she really needs it
The thing is that Igor specializes in C#, and this language was originally built on classes, so there's nothing procedural about it.
So he deeply understands the object paradigm.
But perhaps C# and C++ paradigms may differ in some small details.
And then these trifles may cause a global misunderstanding of something. Since languages are different after all.
Yes, it takes time to understand OOP in C++. It took me about a year and a half to grasp the procedural approach and I began to understand OOP a bit.
And the misunderstanding was more because of different slang in OOP, in essence the same variables and functions of the procedural approach))