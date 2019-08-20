investor - page 7

rau4321:

it's from the beginning of the year, I have a paid resource and I'm constantly withdrawing or recharging my deposit.

So lock it up and everyone else will see it. In the meantime, all I can see is the graphics. The curve creeps slowly downwards, then it refills.

 
Vyacheslav Nekipelov:

) No miracle happened....

And the dumber the topic, the greater the excitement )))) People are bored on Monday...

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

So lock it up and the rest of us will see it. In the meantime, I can only see the graphics. The curve creeps slowly down, then refills.

He's already done it.

purely theoretically I understand such a strategy as follows

For example, we take 10k, divide it into 10 parts of margin, and we deposit each part of it either to drain or to withdraw a certain amount.

and the risk is 100% of that part

very, very cool

But in order not to make the balance look worse, we need to add in every time we drain.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I agree with him on some things...

but I wouldn't invest in something like that.

it's a one-man strategy

Drain 12 months in a row at 100%, make 200% in one month....

Next swing, and only from this year onwards in profit - if you count this year alone.

Of course, the strategy is very questionable....

Alexey Volchanskiy:

And the dumber the topic, the greater the excitement )))) Bored people on Monday...

There was just such an application at first, such intrigue... )

The denouement was also impressive, of course, but the wrong way round)

 
Unstoppable theme :)
 
Yevhenii Levchenko:
At least get off the subject of declaring a variable in a loop or before a loop.
 
Vladimir Tkach:
At least get off the subject of declaring a variable in a loop or before a loop.
For some reason I can't stop laughing))
 
Yevhenii Levchenko:
Yevhenii Levchenko:
then most likely.

nonstop


;)

 

Probably 90% of the participants here still don't understand how he trades, and it takes a lot of writing to explain it all. Apparently he does not have the ability to describe what he does.

But he is a really profitable trader. What have you got as a result?

Petros Shatakhtsyan:

Probably 90% of the participants here still don't understand how he trades, and it takes a lot of writing to explain it all. Apparently he does not have the ability to describe what he does.

But he is a really profitable trader. What have you got as a result?

What is this nonsense. I have a deposit in the beginning was 1900hrn, the overall result is - profit 25841.21 deposit 709448.69 withdrawal 735281

I withdrew more than I deposited. The first time I had a loss, but then I reversed the loss and came out in profit.

If we take the period of a year from 21,08,18 to 19,08,2019, the profit is 83334gns deposit 447300 withdrawal 540700

