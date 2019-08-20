investor - page 4

Vyacheslav Nekipelov:

Well, something unreal.....


99% he won't show up in the monitoring, he'll find a bunch of reasons, but he won't show up
Also interesting to monitor ))))
 
Brothers, namesakes or schizophrenics?)
 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

If the signal is not a cent or demo, you need the status of the seller. You do not have to wait for it for three weeks. You do not have to wait three weeks for it.

Yes, that's right, by the way.

Well, it looks like you can't get a quick glimpse of the real thing from the website. Sadness...

As the author says - welcome to PM then.

 
Vyacheslav Nekipelov:

Yes, that's right, by the way.

Well, it looks like you can't just look at the real thing straight away, from the website. Sadness...

As the author says - welcome to the PM then.

It will start monitoring easily. The subscription will simply not be allowed until the seller's status has been obtained...

Added: he did, by the way. But I wish he hadn't...
 
Yevhenii Levchenko:

He'll start monitoring it easily. It's just that the subscription won't be allowed until the seller's status...

Added: he did, by the way. But I wish he hadn't...

Ahh. Well, maybe. I don't see his signal.

Added. Saw through the profile.

Yevhenii Levchenko:
Brothers, namesakes or schizophrenics?)

Join in...) option of your choice)

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

Added. I saw through the profile.

Yes, it only comes out through the profile.


On the signal, maybe I entered the wrong account number, didn't I?

It makes my eyes glaze over. Is that an offer to investors...?

 
Yevhenii Levchenko:


Added: he did, by the way. But I wish he hadn't...

Well, yeah. I expected the statements from 2017 trading in profit to be roughly like this picture excluding the last month.


It will be hard to find signatories and investors for his signal.

 
Vyacheslav Nekipelov:

It makes my eyes glaze over. Is that an offer to investors?

But how he's got us all here waiting for a miracle. That reminds me.


