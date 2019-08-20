investor - page 5
And now, dear friends, let's take a look to clarify the picture
at the screenshot of the growth chart of the published TS signal....
It will be hard to find subscribers and investors for his signal.
That's right...
But how he gathered us all here in anticipation of a miracle. That reminds me.
) The miracle didn't happen....
Join in...) option of your choice)
Does anyone know if Mashkovtsev is still running, I can't find him?
***
This alone will give investors a fit of involuntary laughter
On the previous page is a screenshot of his signal. He lost 23% at once and wrote on the news not to worry, as the signal was still in the plus.
I see, he's been fooling people for a long time. He and his broker had such a love affair, he forgave him everything.
This alone will give investors a fit of involuntary laughter
my client has an account with gerchik & co.
***
If there's confidence in trading this year, after two years of destroying the balance,
you should have just opened a new account.
Why scare people with such figures?
But in general, it seems that you are working on "the whole cutlet" and there aren't many "brave" investors for such trading.
Reduce the risks by a factor of three and it will already look different.