Evaluating CPU cores for optimisation - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
BMI2 (complementary to BMI1).
Since MPX and SGX are about protection, I would venture to guess that the compiler actively uses BMI2 instructions/technologies and there is an effect of TSX, which is less likely.
OpenCL on a card will be a priori much more efficient than multiple processors.
And forget about this hassle of comparing processors.
But yes, you have to figure out how to write code for OpenCL.
I can't really say how informative it is - I've been trying to get around to reading it on my own.
Alexey, I think it would be more efficient to learn how to write OpenCL code and get a good card for that.
OpenCL on a card will be a priori much more efficient than several processors.
And forget about this hassle of comparing processors.
But yes, you have to figure out how to write code for OpenCL.
I can't really say how informative it is - I've been trying to get around to reading it on my own.
It's not so easy to write in OpenCL, I studied the theory a bit, it's easier to make an agent with OpenCL technology, not like now, easier in terms of consumers.
And then, OpenCL is not always efficient, so I was comparing on software from Yandex(CatBoost) card 1060 and FX-8350 processor - it turned out that the processor is twice faster, and if that trend is economically more profitable to buy a powerful processor than five 1080i, from which there will certainly be an effect, but expensive ... in general, it's not clear-cut and it's not a solution for everyone.And then, I think that in the compiler you can simply disable support for the latest technologies and for old-timers everything will work faster, the option to disable.
It's not so easy to write in OpenCL, I studied the theory a bit, it's easier to make an agent with OpenCL technology, not like now, easier in terms of consumers.
And then, OpenCL is not always efficient, so I was comparing on software from Yandex (CatBoost) card 1060 and FX-8350 processor - it turned out that the processor is twice faster, and if that trend is economically more profitable to buy a powerful processor than five 1080i, from which there will certainly be an effect, but expensive ... in general, it's not clear-cut and it's not a solution for everyone.
For mathematical calculations, the green ones are not particularly suitable.
The red ones are better for maths, they even have a maths mode as standard, which can be set up through the official app.
I have an old Radeon 7970 reference, it still supports mining. This is not to say that I mine on one card, no it's not profitable, but that it pulls the calculations.
For math calculations on the card, you need to look at the number of shaders, the more of them the better, the rest of the fps, etc. does not matter, most importantly the shader blocks.
For mathematical calculations green ones are not particularly suitable.
For maths, the red ones are better. They even have a maths mode as standard, which can be set up through the official app.
I have an old Radeon 7970 reference, it still supports mining. This is not to say that I mine on one card, no it is not profitable, but that it pulls the calculations.
For math calculations on the card, you need to look at the number of shaders, the more of them the better, the rest of the fps, etc. does not matter, most importantly the shader blocks.
As far as I know, the red ones just know how to work with double and the green ones don't - I know that. But, in machine learning (CatBoost) there is a sharpening on comparison operations, which by idea should work as fast as in red and green. And reds are not supported by CatBoost, alas.
In any case, I can not do it myself, and the artists to find it was not so easy for an adequate price and understanding.
It was suggested to me that the code could be accelerated by using switch enumeration.
It used to be like this:
And now it's like this:
According to first estimates, FX-8350 is 30% faster, but Phenom II processors are about 3 times faster! I will make comparison tests later when machines are free from optimization.
I am attaching the new version of Tree_Brut_TestPL Expert Advisor, and I've added "_Fast" to its name. Please test it too, as it is very interesting to know on what architectures the gain will be. There is a hope, that these researches will help to improve ME compiler.
I have received additional data from forum memberFast528 (currently unable to post on the forum)
Ryzen 2700 not overclocked, memory 3333
Tree_Brut_TestPL 8 cores 16 threads
Tree_Brut_TestPL_F8 co res 16 threads
This test is not complete as we need a variant with 8 cores and 8 threads due to activation of 8 agents and also 16 passes should be specified in the "Optimization" tab - according to the number of threads (Start 0, Step 1, Stop 15).
When running the test again, don't forget to clear the cache, which is located at ..\Tester\cache
I will add the intermediate results to the table for now as 8 cores / 8 agents.
Unfortunately I can't edit the first post anymore, so I'm posting the rating here
Here is the result of fx8320e frequency 4GHz, memory 1866 2 channels, rank 2.
Tree_Brut_TestPL_F_Fast
4 agents 8 passes
8 agents 8 passes
8 agents almost 2x faster
Here is the result of fx8320e frequency 4GHz, memory 1866 2 channels, rank 2.
Tree_Brut_TestPL_F_Fast
4 agents 8 passes
8 agents 8 passes
8 agents almost 2x faster
Thanks, but add Tree_Brut_TestPL_F and Tree_Brut_TestPL results for evaluation !