another reply from GSKILL:
Didn't wait for the Ryzen 9 5950x CPU test results - had to shop around and test it myself))
Test results:
System just built and running with default settings. Home computer with a lot of background running tinsel - OS and software are completely left over from the previous FX-8350 PC configuration, which will run on the grid when picking up the sets.
The CPU frequency is listed according to the TTX, in fact it goes up on individual cores to 5045 MHz according to HWMonitor.
To be honest I don't like processor's temperature mode: rather sudden temperature drops (the same HWMonitor records 91 Celsius!!!) may speak about poor quality thermal interface... I've got a GIGABYTE AORUS LIQUID COOLER 280 installed with standard thermal paste on the waterblock - IMHO the contact patch there is too small closed with this thermal paste. A little warm airflow is blowing from the radiator at the same time.
In general - I will tune the system and run the tests again, if there is a significant difference I will re-post the results.
can such indicators harm the laptop ??? if there are any experts, please advise!
How many times have I looked at this column before - always 1 agent worked = first time I've seen 4 working at once now
It won't do any harm, except burn up the user's nerve cells by slowing down applications. Processors have long had the function of switching on empty cycles (trattling) when the temperature set by the CPU manufacturer is reached. The main thing is not to interfere with the cooling system and keep it clean (and not necessarily sterile clean)
thanks for the response. i try to go on the internet - i have already read about it, sometimes viruses cause some processes and the notebook starts to lag
i really started to warm up - i should probably switch off the tester, otherwise i will just kill the laptop.
What's frustrating is that I didn't get anything from the data. No, but I did get it - no fish!
I switched off the test and the laptop was as good as new.