another reply from GSKILL:

It may be best to try looser, easier timings to achieve first, get an idea of what the system is capable of and will need, then tighten things up and fine tune. Otherwise if you continuously attempt settings that are too aggressive, it will seem like nothing works.

The 5950X can handle DDR4-3200+, but 64GB and lower.

Try DDR4-2666 16-16-16-38 1.35V, that should be a good starting point, then you can try 14-16-16 and adjust DRAM Voltage based on what the system may need.
 

Didn't wait for the Ryzen 9 5950x CPU test results - had to shop around and test it myself))

Test results:

Processor Mhz Cores (FPU) Threads (or ALU) Agents Tree_Brut_TestPL (Avr 1 pass/s) Tree_Brut_TestPL_F (Avr 1 pass/s) Tree_Brut_TestPL_Fast (Avr 1 pass/s) Tree_Brut_TestPL Pass/h Tree_Brut_TestPL_F Pass/h Tree_Brut_TestPL_Fast Pass/h
Ryzen 5950x 3400 16 32 16 56,024 111,354 19,636 1028,13 517,27 2933,38765532695
Ryzen 5950x 3400 16 32 32 75,289 185,495 21,591 1530,10 621,04 5335,55648186745


System just built and running with default settings. Home computer with a lot of background running tinsel - OS and software are completely left over from the previous FX-8350 PC configuration, which will run on the grid when picking up the sets.

The CPU frequency is listed according to the TTX, in fact it goes up on individual cores to 5045 MHz according to HWMonitor.

To be honest I don't like processor's temperature mode: rather sudden temperature drops (the same HWMonitor records 91 Celsius!!!) may speak about poor quality thermal interface... I've got a GIGABYTE AORUS LIQUID COOLER 280 installed with standard thermal paste on the waterblock - IMHO the contact patch there is too small closed with this thermal paste. A little warm airflow is blowing from the radiator at the same time.

In general - I will tune the system and run the tests again, if there is a significant difference I will re-post the results.

Files:
CPU_Test_FX.zip  23 kb
can such indicators harm the laptop ??? if there are any experts, please advise!

Screenshot 2021-10-30 073538

How many times have I looked at this column before - always 1 agent worked = first time I've seen 4 working at once now

Screenshot 2021-10-30 075101

 
SanAlex #:

can such indicators harm the laptop ??? if there are any experts, please advise!


It won't do any harm, except burn up the user's nerve cells by slowing down applications. Processors have long had the function of switching on empty cycles (trattling) when the temperature set by the CPU manufacturer is reached. The main thing is not to interfere with the cooling system and keep it clean (and not necessarily sterile clean)

zampollitr #:

It will do no harm, except burn up the user's nerve cells by slowing down applications. CPUs have long had the function of activating empty cycles (trotting) when the CPU reaches the temperature specified by the CPU manufacturer. The main thing is not to interfere with the cooling system and keep it clean (and not necessarily sterile clean)

thanks for the response. i try to go on the internet - i have already read about it, sometimes viruses cause some processes and the notebook starts to lag

i really started to warm up - i should probably switch off the tester, otherwise i will just kill the laptop.

Screenshot 2021-10-30 080847

What's frustrating is that I didn't get anything from the data. No, but I did get it - no fish!

Screenshot 2021-10-30 081358

I switched off the test and the laptop was as good as new.

Screenshot 2021-10-30 084217

