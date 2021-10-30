Evaluating CPU cores for optimisation - page 2
8 passes 4 agents, kind of analogous to hypertrading - according to the number of threads.Enable"Full Optimisation Log" to see the time of each pass.
Done:This time it took about twice as long, which I think is logical (and Task Manager showed 57% CPU load).
The results are very interesting, you can see that the agents are faster, but it turns out that this variant is slower in aggregate. The situation is different on full version of EA - and here I'm still guessing if it's OS, EA size (increase in number of sheets (comparison statements) slows down a lot, which is nonsense! As soon as I run out of optimizations on almost similar processor we will be able to compare results!Added: Is the processor overclocked or not?
Is the processor overclocked or not?
No, the motherboard is primitive, it has overclocking problems. And what's more, the cooler is stock.
I've got one of these - in principle it runs... But the mother is crappy in terms of power supply - I gave it to repair - then it sparks, then the cooler gets up (amazingly, but without cooler the CPU didn't shut down, but continued to optimize, though I trolled at 80 degrees and then raised the frequency again, but I have a tower there).However, after the last repair the optimisation is faster (by 30%!), compared to the same processor, but on a different motherboard, which surprised me.
... or working with files.
At what level? I have an SSD system drive, but the metatrader (actually, the whole AppData folder) has been moved to HDD (liked to eat hundreds of gigabytes).
Don't know if it matters, but it's worth keeping in mind, just in case.Added: I'll throw in the test results on some ultra-poor hardware now. Just for fun. I'm curious to see what happens.
This version doesn't work with files, I mean the one I use in my work - it reads data from file, but here it just generates random numbers. Although, the file is not large and probably sits in RAM, which should not slow down the process, we'll see.
Added: I'll throw in the test results on some ultra-poor hardware. Just for fun. I'm curious to see what happens.
Let's
So. Iron:
Since the Celeron is basically hyperthreading-free, I ran two optimisation passes on the two cores available.
Terminal version:
Results:
I'm curious to see how it turns out.
Please test this version on FX with 4 and 8 agents. The only difference in versions is in addition of if statements, which are nested in groups and should not degrade performance significantly in my opinion, but on laptop agents work 3 minutes faster on small version and there is an idea that small EA fits in CPU cache and due to this it works faster.
I thought I could get a faster CPU (buy it at AVito or Ali) and it would be OK.