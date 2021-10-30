Evaluating CPU cores for optimisation - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So, once again recompiled all three EAs.
Intel Core i7-8700, 3.2GHz, 16Gb RAM, 6 cores.
Hyperthreading enabled.
Six agents,Tree_Brut_TestPL:
Twelve agents,Tree_Brut_TestPL:
Six agents,Tree_Brut_TestPL_F:
Twelve agents,Tree_Brut_TestPL_F:
Six agents,Tree_Brut_TestPL_F_Fast:
Twelve agents, Tree_Brut_TestPL_F_Fast:
Turning off hypertrading.
Six agents, Tree_Brut_TestPL:
Six agents, Tree_Brut_TestPL_F:
Six agents, Tree_Brut_TestPL_F_Fast:
Thanks, but add Tree_Brut_TestPL_F and Tree_Brut_TestPL results for evaluation !
compiles of course long))) I only then saw the amount of code!
Tree_Brut_TestPL
4 agents 8 passes
8 agents, 8 passes
Tree_Brut_TestPL_F
4 agents 8 passes
8 agents 8 passes
4 and 8 agents 27-32% speed difference. I think the problem is in the memory cache, FX is notorious for its cache bottleneck. I can't overclock it unfortunately to check it, my stone has absolutely no memory and northbridge overclocking.
So, once again recompiled all three EAs.
Figures have dropped a bit - took them to the table for now. Does the computer enable auto-boosting during optimization?
4 and 8 agents have a speed difference of 27-32 per cent. I think the problem is in memory cache, FX is famous for its cache bottleneck. I can't overclock unfortunately to check it, my stone has absolutely no memory and northbridge overclocking.
I write it off to 4 FPU cores.
but if you compare f and f-fast versions, the difference is colossal! here they are wonders of 6.79 optimization! Or with which version should you compare f-fast?
I agree, it's phenomenal. You compare the versions correctly. Interestingly, the gap from the i7-8700 has shrunk in percentage terms for the older processors.
Current data - no test result in blue.
The E5-2670 2pc is now clearly ahead of the i7-8700, which makes sense.
The figures have dropped slightly - took them into a table for now. Does the computer enable automatic boosting during optimisation?
Most likely, yes. There are a lot of fine-tuning parameters in the BIOS, but I didn't go into them, just set the Performance profile.
Most likely, yes. There are a lot of fine tuning parameters in BIOS, but I didn't get into them, I just set the Performance profile.
Then perhaps when hypertrading is switched off the booster will activate faster or at a higher frequency. It would be good to fix the frequency for objective tests.
I added the results of E5-2470 processor - 2 units, though the memory there is DDR3-800, which probably slightly underestimates the potential, but I don't think that significantly - 5% to 10%.
I decided to look at the prices of used components to assess the feasibility of the assembly - the prices are taken from Avito and Aliexpress.
Calculation was done as follows - assembly cost (column "Total") was divided by the number of passes per hour. Filtering is performed for the last but one column since the Expert Advisor is the heaviest one and not all of them, unfortunately, gave the data for the last EA.
It seems that i7-8700 is a really good option for optimization, even taking into account the used market price.
Memory for AMD processors on socket AM3 and AM3+ was taken as special, only for AMD (I use it myself) - frequency 1600.
DDR4 memory frequency 2600 - higher frequency is not commensurable with performance gain and, judging by tests of other sources.
For a little powerful processors can save on the cooler - 500 rubles.
Power supply took 500 watts - this is really enough, if not fake or already dead, but if possible better to get a new, but not top-end, but the price of bu is laid on a very solid option.
The graphics card in all variants is integrated into the processor or mother, except Ryzen, but the plug in 250-300 rubles decided not to take into account as an exception.
Looks like the topic is rotting, I'll drop the file I used to count and draw the tables in excel.