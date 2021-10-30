Evaluating CPU cores for optimisation - page 7

So, once again recompiled all three EAs.

Intel Core i7-8700, 3.2GHz, 16Gb RAM, 6 cores.

Hyperthreading enabled.

Six agents,Tree_Brut_TestPL:

2019.08.13 16:19:02.912 Core 03 pass 2 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:33.050
2019.08.13 16:19:02.943 Core 01 pass 0 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:33.127
2019.08.13 16:19:03.032 Core 02 pass 5 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:33.166
2019.08.13 16:19:03.238 Core 06 pass 4 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:33.372
2019.08.13 16:19:03.565 Core 04 pass 3 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:33.703
2019.08.13 16:19:03.784 Core 11 pass 1 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:33.947

Twelve agents,Tree_Brut_TestPL:

2019.08.13 16:24:28.900 Core 12 pass 11 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:43.168
2019.08.13 16:24:29.595 Core 05 pass 10 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:43.898
2019.08.13 16:24:29.897 Core 03 pass 2 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:44.675
2019.08.13 16:24:30.425 Core 10 pass 8 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:44.806
2019.08.13 16:24:30.488 Core 02 pass 1 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:45.264
2019.08.13 16:24:30.635 Core 09 pass 5 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:45.405
2019.08.13 16:24:30.720 Core 08 pass 7 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:45.122
2019.08.13 16:24:30.721 Core 06 pass 4 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:45.497
2019.08.13 16:24:31.081 Core 07 pass 9 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:45.422
2019.08.13 16:24:31.882 Core 01 pass 0 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:46.660
2019.08.13 16:24:31.992 Core 11 pass 6 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:46.769
2019.08.13 16:24:32.075 Core 04 pass 3 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:46.852
2019.08.13 16:24:32.075 Tester  optimization finished, total passes 12
2019.08.13 16:24:32.086 Statistics      optimization done in 1 minutes 47 seconds
2019.08.13 16:24:32.086 Statistics      shortest pass 0:01:43.168, longest pass 0:01:46.852, average pass 0:01:45.294

Six agents,Tree_Brut_TestPL_F:

2019.08.13 16:27:35.754 Core 01 pass 0 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:16.198
2019.08.13 16:27:35.969 Core 06 pass 5 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:16.423
2019.08.13 16:27:36.112 Core 04 pass 3 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:16.577
2019.08.13 16:27:36.246 Core 03 pass 2 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:16.764
2019.08.13 16:27:36.374 Core 02 pass 1 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:16.905
2019.08.13 16:27:37.184 Core 05 pass 4 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:17.664
2019.08.13 16:27:37.184 Tester  optimization finished, total passes 6
2019.08.13 16:27:37.194 Statistics      optimization done in 1 minutes 19 seconds
2019.08.13 16:27:37.194 Statistics      shortest pass 0:01:16.198, longest pass 0:01:17.664, average pass 0:01:16.755

Twelve agents,Tree_Brut_TestPL_F:

2019.08.13 16:36:28.083 Core 11 pass 7 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:03:18.279
2019.08.13 16:36:28.473 Core 05 pass 5 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:03:18.672
2019.08.13 16:36:28.525 Core 01 pass 0 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:03:18.724
2019.08.13 16:36:29.260 Core 04 pass 2 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:03:19.459
2019.08.13 16:36:30.106 Core 10 pass 10 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:03:20.305
2019.08.13 16:36:30.865 Core 08 pass 6 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:03:21.064
2019.08.13 16:36:31.414 Core 06 pass 8 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:03:21.613
2019.08.13 16:36:31.556 Core 12 pass 11 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:03:21.754
2019.08.13 16:36:31.894 Core 03 pass 4 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:03:22.094
2019.08.13 16:36:33.473 Core 02 pass 1 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:03:23.673
2019.08.13 16:36:35.412 Core 09 pass 9 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:03:25.612
2019.08.13 16:36:35.493 Core 07 pass 3 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:03:25.693
2019.08.13 16:36:35.493 Tester  optimization finished, total passes 12
2019.08.13 16:36:35.503 Statistics      optimization done in 3 minutes 26 seconds
2019.08.13 16:36:35.503 Statistics      shortest pass 0:03:18.279, longest pass 0:03:25.693, average pass 0:03:21.411

Six agents,Tree_Brut_TestPL_F_Fast: 

2019.08.13 16:39:28.522 Core 02 pass 1 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:16.755
2019.08.13 16:39:28.549 Core 03 pass 2 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:16.781
2019.08.13 16:39:29.010 Core 06 pass 5 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:17.247
2019.08.13 16:39:29.085 Core 01 pass 0 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:17.375
2019.08.13 16:39:29.607 Core 04 pass 3 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:17.821
2019.08.13 16:39:29.716 Core 05 pass 4 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:17.996
2019.08.13 16:39:29.716 Tester  optimization finished, total passes 6
2019.08.13 16:39:29.726 Statistics      optimization done in 0 minutes 18 seconds
2019.08.13 16:39:29.726 Statistics      shortest pass 0:00:16.755, longest pass 0:00:17.996, average pass 0:00:17.329

Twelve agents, Tree_Brut_TestPL_F_Fast: 

2019.08.13 16:41:11.638 Core 04 pass 3 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:29.382
2019.08.13 16:41:11.827 Core 06 pass 5 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:29.573
2019.08.13 16:41:12.313 Core 02 pass 1 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:30.060
2019.08.13 16:41:12.826 Core 07 pass 9 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:30.030
2019.08.13 16:41:12.907 Core 08 pass 6 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:30.115
2019.08.13 16:41:13.695 Core 01 pass 0 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:31.442
2019.08.13 16:41:13.927 Core 05 pass 4 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:31.673
2019.08.13 16:41:13.964 Core 09 pass 7 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:31.219
2019.08.13 16:41:15.006 Core 03 pass 2 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:32.752
2019.08.13 16:41:15.381 Core 10 pass 10 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:32.558
2019.08.13 16:41:16.244 Core 11 pass 8 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:33.420
2019.08.13 16:41:16.365 Core 12 pass 11 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:33.536
2019.08.13 16:41:16.365 Tester  optimization finished, total passes 12
2019.08.13 16:41:16.376 Statistics      optimization done in 0 minutes 34 seconds
2019.08.13 16:41:16.376 Statistics      shortest pass 0:00:29.382, longest pass 0:00:33.536, average pass 0:00:31.313

Turning off hypertrading.

Six agents, Tree_Brut_TestPL:

2019.08.13 16:46:06.369 Core 5  pass 2 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:37.248
2019.08.13 16:46:06.958 Core 1  pass 0 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:37.861
2019.08.13 16:46:07.391 Core 6  pass 1 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:38.282
2019.08.13 16:46:07.722 Core 4  pass 4 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:38.611
2019.08.13 16:46:08.158 Core 3  pass 3 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:39.045
2019.08.13 16:46:08.305 Core 2  pass 5 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:39.164
2019.08.13 16:46:08.305 Tester  optimization finished, total passes 6
2019.08.13 16:46:08.316 Statistics      optimization done in 0 minutes 40 seconds
2019.08.13 16:46:08.316 Statistics      shortest pass 0:00:37.248, longest pass 0:00:39.164, average pass 0:00:38.368

Six agents, Tree_Brut_TestPL_F:

2019.08.13 16:53:21.112 Core 6  pass 3 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:10.789
2019.08.13 16:53:21.517 Core 1  pass 1 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:11.240
2019.08.13 16:53:21.660 Core 2  pass 0 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:11.523
2019.08.13 16:53:21.993 Core 4  pass 5 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:11.648
2019.08.13 16:53:22.054 Core 5  pass 4 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:11.713
2019.08.13 16:53:22.951 Core 3  pass 2 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:12.710
2019.08.13 16:53:22.951 Tester  optimization finished, total passes 6
2019.08.13 16:53:22.961 Statistics      optimization done in 1 minutes 13 seconds
2019.08.13 16:53:22.961 Statistics      shortest pass 0:01:10.789, longest pass 0:01:12.710, average pass 0:01:11.603

Six agents, Tree_Brut_TestPL_F_Fast: 

2019.08.13 16:54:51.756 Core 3  pass 0 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:14.678
2019.08.13 16:54:51.810 Core 4  pass 4 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:14.727
2019.08.13 16:54:51.842 Core 2  pass 3 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:14.765
2019.08.13 16:54:51.873 Core 5  pass 1 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:14.881
2019.08.13 16:54:51.939 Core 6  pass 5 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:14.856
2019.08.13 16:54:51.961 Core 1  pass 2 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:00:14.915
2019.08.13 16:54:51.961 Tester  optimization finished, total passes 6
2019.08.13 16:54:51.972 Statistics      optimization done in 0 minutes 15 seconds
2019.08.13 16:54:51.972 Statistics      shortest pass 0:00:14.678, longest pass 0:00:14.915, average pass 0:00:14.803
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Thanks, but add Tree_Brut_TestPL_F and Tree_Brut_TestPL results for evaluation !

compiles of course long))) I only then saw the amount of code!

Tree_Brut_TestPL

4 agents 8 passes

Q       0       20:33:03.992    Core 3  pass 2 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:28.086
DF      0       20:33:06.162    Core 2  pass 0 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:30.305
DL      0       20:33:06.954    Core 1  pass 4 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:31.043
KE      0       20:33:06.998    Core 4  pass 6 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:31.025
EK      0       20:34:33.114    Core 3  pass 3 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:29.133
DP      0       20:34:36.197    Core 2  pass 1 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:30.045
GI      0       20:34:37.233    Core 4  pass 7 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:30.244
RO      0       20:34:37.410    Core 1  pass 5 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:01:30.465
KK      0       20:34:37.410    Tester  optimization finished, total passes 8
GO      0       20:34:37.420    Statistics      optimization done in 3 minutes 02 seconds
PF      0       20:34:37.420    Statistics      shortest pass 0:01:28.086, longest pass 0:01:31.043, average pass 0:01:30.043
CF      0       20:34:37.420    Statistics      8000 frames (3.14 Mb total, 412 bytes per frame) received
RE      0       20:34:37.421    Statistics      local 8 tasks (100%), remote 0 tasks (0%), cloud 0 tasks (0%)

8 agents, 8 passes

EE      0       20:40:18.642    Core 1  pass 0 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:02:08.677
JJ      0       20:40:18.846    Core 8  pass 7 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:02:08.405
GP      0       20:40:19.243    Core 6  pass 5 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:02:08.930
DI      0       20:40:19.870    Core 2  pass 1 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:02:09.912
OO      0       20:40:20.049    Core 4  pass 3 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:02:10.090
MD      0       20:40:20.307    Core 3  pass 2 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:02:10.350
FM      0       20:40:21.323    Core 7  pass 6 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:02:10.983
PS      0       20:40:21.375    Core 5  pass 4 returned result 1001000.00 in 0:02:11.110
KG      0       20:40:21.375    Tester  optimization finished, total passes 8
NS      0       20:40:21.386    Statistics      optimization done in 2 minutes 12 seconds
NJ      0       20:40:21.386    Statistics      shortest pass 0:02:08.405, longest pass 0:02:11.110, average pass 0:02:09.807
RJ      0       20:40:21.386    Statistics      8000 frames (3.14 Mb total, 412 bytes per frame) received
DQ      0       20:40:21.386    Statistics      local 8 tasks (100%), remote 0 tasks (0%), cloud 0 tasks (0%)

Tree_Brut_TestPL_F

4 agents 8 passes

EI      0       20:47:44.732    Core 1  pass 0 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:02:43.903
MN      0       20:47:46.827    Core 4  pass 6 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:02:45.985
DG      0       20:47:49.535    Core 2  pass 2 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:02:48.698
GM      0       20:47:52.933    Core 3  pass 4 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:02:52.631
LR      0       20:50:13.736    Core 1  pass 1 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:02:29.026
EH      0       20:50:19.324    Core 4  pass 7 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:02:32.515
PQ      0       20:50:25.653    Core 2  pass 3 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:02:36.136
CF      0       20:50:32.200    Core 3  pass 5 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:02:39.285
ES      0       20:50:32.200    Tester  optimization finished, total passes 8
OG      0       20:50:32.211    Statistics      optimization done in 5 minutes 36 seconds
NN      0       20:50:32.211    Statistics      shortest pass 0:02:29.026, longest pass 0:02:52.631, average pass 0:02:41.022
LO      0       20:50:32.211    Statistics      8000 frames (3.14 Mb total, 412 bytes per frame) received
JJ      0       20:50:32.211    Statistics      local 8 tasks (100%), remote 0 tasks (0%), cloud 0 tasks (0%)

8 agents 8 passes

KG      0       20:56:41.505    Core 3  pass 2 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:03:42.298
JL      0       20:56:42.220    Core 2  pass 1 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:03:43.017
IE      0       20:56:42.573    Core 1  pass 0 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:03:43.367
DK      0       20:56:43.809    Core 4  pass 3 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:03:44.609
DP      0       20:56:44.715    Core 7  pass 6 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:03:44.424
GF      0       20:56:45.115    Core 5  pass 4 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:03:44.974
IO      0       20:56:45.763    Core 6  pass 5 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:03:45.587
KD      0       20:56:46.010    Core 8  pass 7 returned result 1000000.00 in 0:03:45.727
GE      0       20:56:46.010    Tester  optimization finished, total passes 8
IQ      0       20:56:46.020    Statistics      optimization done in 3 minutes 48 seconds
JH      0       20:56:46.020    Statistics      shortest pass 0:03:42.298, longest pass 0:03:45.727, average pass 0:03:44.250
OM      0       20:56:46.020    Statistics      8000 frames (3.14 Mb total, 412 bytes per frame) received
FL      0       20:56:46.021    Statistics      local 8 tasks (100%), remote 0 tasks (0%), cloud 0 tasks (0%)

4 and 8 agents 27-32% speed difference. I think the problem is in the memory cache, FX is notorious for its cache bottleneck. I can't overclock it unfortunately to check it, my stone has absolutely no memory and northbridge overclocking.

 
but if you compare f and f-fast versions, the difference is colossal! here they are the wonders of 6.79 times optimization! Or with which version should f-fast be compared?
 
Georgiy Merts:

So, once again recompiled all three EAs.

Figures have dropped a bit - took them to the table for now. Does the computer enable auto-boosting during optimization?

 
Maxim Romanov:

4 and 8 agents have a speed difference of 27-32 per cent. I think the problem is in memory cache, FX is famous for its cache bottleneck. I can't overclock unfortunately to check it, my stone has absolutely no memory and northbridge overclocking.

I write it off to 4 FPU cores.

Maxim Romanov:
but if you compare f and f-fast versions, the difference is colossal! here they are wonders of 6.79 optimization! Or with which version should you compare f-fast?

I agree, it's phenomenal. You compare the versions correctly. Interestingly, the gap from the i7-8700 has shrunk in percentage terms for the older processors.

 

Current data - no test result in blue.

The E5-2670 2pc is now clearly ahead of the i7-8700, which makes sense.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

The figures have dropped slightly - took them into a table for now. Does the computer enable automatic boosting during optimisation?

Most likely, yes. There are a lot of fine-tuning parameters in the BIOS, but I didn't go into them, just set the Performance profile.

 
Georgiy Merts:

Most likely, yes. There are a lot of fine tuning parameters in BIOS, but I didn't get into them, I just set the Performance profile.

Then perhaps when hypertrading is switched off the booster will activate faster or at a higher frequency. It would be good to fix the frequency for objective tests.

 

I added the results of E5-2470 processor - 2 units, though the memory there is DDR3-800, which probably slightly underestimates the potential, but I don't think that significantly - 5% to 10%.

I decided to look at the prices of used components to assess the feasibility of the assembly - the prices are taken from Avito and Aliexpress.

Calculation was done as follows - assembly cost (column "Total") was divided by the number of passes per hour. Filtering is performed for the last but one column since the Expert Advisor is the heaviest one and not all of them, unfortunately, gave the data for the last EA.


It seems that i7-8700 is a really good option for optimization, even taking into account the used market price.

Memory for AMD processors on socket AM3 and AM3+ was taken as special, only for AMD (I use it myself) - frequency 1600.

DDR4 memory frequency 2600 - higher frequency is not commensurable with performance gain and, judging by tests of other sources.

For a little powerful processors can save on the cooler - 500 rubles.

Power supply took 500 watts - this is really enough, if not fake or already dead, but if possible better to get a new, but not top-end, but the price of bu is laid on a very solid option.

The graphics card in all variants is integrated into the processor or mother, except Ryzen, but the plug in 250-300 rubles decided not to take into account as an exception.

 

Looks like the topic is rotting, I'll drop the file I used to count and draw the tables in excel.

Files:
CPU_Test_FX.zip  25 kb
