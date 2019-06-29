trader's exam - page 6
1. Funny is an emotional category.
2. I did not state that there is no trading solution. I made a hypothesis that there might not be a solution. Do you distinguish hypothesis from assertion?
3. A hypothesis is confirmed or disproved by practice.
4 And the fact that there are problems which have no solution is not a hypothesis. I gave you an example of such a problem.
Ironically, the first to call philosophy a science were Bacon and Descartes, two staunch materialists, Descartes being the founder of the modern scientific paradigm.
I don't see how anyone can't understand that philosophy is a science. It's the mother of all sciences, it's at the heart of them all, it's where everything started.
You may consider me to have emotionally fucked you...
That's something you shouldn't have written.
There's no offence to the truth! But now it's even funnier...
What is the truth, brother?
and the truth is, brother, some people see the market and some don't
It's a bonus account, the money is virtual, for writing articles. It is no different from demo account. Although it may be passed into the copying system. They won't let me withdraw money from it, do I have to seriously build it up? I tested the copy system. The system missed that account. Why, everybody's got one demo account, I think we've got a hundred of them. So what's wrong? What does this have to do with market vision?
Arguing for a lost deposit is not at all sporting. Newton squandered his entire fortune on the stock exchange. Pushkin once lost 24,000 roubles at cards, at a time when a cow cost 3 roubles.
Thank you for your support.
I don't mind, all my life I thought philosophy was a science. A year ago I found out it wasn't. And now I type it into a search engine and it says philosophy is a system of views. And views can change, from left to right. And in science, changes can only happen in the direction of expansion, but not from left to right.