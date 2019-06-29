trader's exam - page 3

Yury Stukalov:
Does anyone write EAs for QUIK

Is that where you want to calculate liquidity too ? ! )))))))))))

 
Dmitiry Ananiev:

Is that where you want to calculate liquidity too ? ! )))))))))))

did you laugh ? now to the point.
 
Yury Stukalov:
Did you laugh? Now to the point.
This is an mql forum. Quik robots are made on another site.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

1. What is a shoulder?

2. What is a stop out?

3. What is the difference between a stop out and a call margin?

Also spread, balance, funds, margin, hedged margin, free margin, margin level, volume, stop loss, take profit, swap.

And my favourite word is Profit ))

 

Tell me a strategy I would like to test on mt 5 in the tester with my hands to have a button to buy sell stop profit

I want to keep the history of well as if the trade in the real world is only a little faster

there is such an advisor or indicator

the programmer should know about it for sure

 
Yury Stukalov:

This is a bunch of incoherent words. To be understood, here you go:


 
Yury Stukalov:

Search the forum by name fxsaber, he recently posted something similar

Yury Stukalov:

here's an advisor for the tester

you can buy, sell, and close.

 
Unicornis:

it is, yes, useful for general erudition, but in 2008 it didn't help many people.

You are wrong to think so.

The money was allocated, and successfully split among the inspectors. I think it is still allocated, and people are regularly paid. And you, "not many people"...

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

here's an advisor for the tester

you can buy-sell-close.

Your strategy on the chart save in a template

The name of the template - Sell Buy Tester Assembly Code Karputov.

and the tester will show all of your saved indicators

tester

