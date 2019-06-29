trader's exam - page 3
Does anyone write EAs for QUIK
Did you laugh? Now to the point.
1. What is a shoulder?
2. What is a stop out?
3. What is the difference between a stop out and a call margin?
Also spread, balance, funds, margin, hedged margin, free margin, margin level, volume, stop loss, take profit, swap.
And my favourite word is Profit ))
Tell me a strategy I would like to test on mt 5 in the tester with my hands to have a button to buy sell stop profit
I want to keep the history of well as if the trade in the real world is only a little faster
there is such an advisor or indicator
the programmer should know about it for sure
This is a bunch of incoherent words. To be understood, here you go:
Search the forum by name fxsaber, he recently posted something similar
here's an advisor for the tester
you can buy, sell, and close.
it is, yes, useful for general erudition, but in 2008 it didn't help many people.
You are wrong to think so.
The money was allocated, and successfully split among the inspectors. I think it is still allocated, and people are regularly paid. And you, "not many people"...
Your strategy on the chart save in a template
The name of the template - Sell Buy Tester Assembly Code Karputov.
and the tester will show all of your saved indicators