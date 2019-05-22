The power of C++ - page 10
That's a cool peplate! It looks fantastic.
I decided to change the furniture in my room, and the question arose of where to put the huge number of programming books I had accumulated over the years.
Sitting yesterday, I was selecting them with tears in my eyes, I was sorry to part with them, but many of them are not really needed anymore. Then it comes to a brick weighing 1.2 kg. (I weighed it on purpose) Bjorn Straustrup, "C++ programming language, special edition", 2005 translation edition, Binom.
An old story comes to mind. I'm sitting in kitchen in summer, wading through labyrinths of language. Suddenly my neighbour screams, -Lesha!!!! is being killed!!!
I jump up, this book in my hands, two guys trying to break into her flat. And in combat, you have to start working straight away (I used to do hand-to-hand fighting when I was young) and use everything at hand. Without all that kimono, howling, cunning stance and other movie nonsense.
I went to rough 'em up with the old Bjorn, stunned one and split another's eyebrow with the corner of the book. I finished the rest.
I was sitting in the investigator's office, telling him how it was. He said, "What kind of language is that? I gladly explained that it was sharp as diarrhoea and fast as the wind. The fastest and most powerful of all the high-level ones. He had to be brief for the record.
He leafed through it - I don't understand anything, of course, but I believe him. Tough tongue-twister!
------------
So I'll leave Bjorn for ever, although there's a '98 standard there, the first of the official ones, and now there are C++11, C++14, C++17.
If you don't know it, MQL5 is a kindred language to C++, thanks to developers who didn't reinvent their own bikes. Looking at the same Matlab language makes me want to find and beat beat the wretched creators to death.
That's a funny story,
and I have a metal-rimmed edition like this,
very handy to use in the most difficult situations,
it stops the enemy reliably, the SI is truly a force!
Well, that's scarier than a hypersonic missile.))
Yes, life was not good, Stroustrup was not mastered in sufficient quantity and quality and now there is what is, or rather what is not(((
And those who mastered Straustrup 10 years ago so that it bounced off their teeth, are now the chief architects in Melko-Magkom, Google and our beloved Metakvot, get a million quid a year salary, plus bonuses and no risk)))
That's a funny story,
and I have a metal-rimmed version of this,
very handy in the toughest situations,
it stops the enemy reliably, the SI is truly a force!
Creepy! A computer printout?
I think you're wrong. Lyosha used to work for a foreign firm, but he chose to become a freelance artist. You're probably not one of those who understand that money is not the key to happiness. That sweet word "freedom" is dearer than money. A man begins to feel like a bird in a gliding flight, when you don't have to flap your wings as hard as you can, and life carries you like a windsurfer on its own wave).
Fuck it.
In the late 90's I was just working in one office in the States, just on C++. And although the experience I gained there was quite useful to me (and still is) - I consider that time as a rather unpleasant time of my life. When I was leaving, I was very afraid, especially as I've lost money quite seriously... But now I don't regret it at all... If cigarettes shorten your life by 5 minutes then a working day shortens your life by 8 hours, so the day should be satisfying instead of making you feel that "it's always the same when it's over". But you don't start valuing life until your health takes a serious turn for the worse. This usually happens late in life.
I think you are wrong. Lyosha worked in a foreign firm, but chose to become a freelance artist. You are probably not one of those who understand that money is not the key to happiness. That sweet word "freedom" is dearer than money. A person starts to feel like a bird in a gliding flight, when you don't have to flap your wings as hard as you can, and life carries you like a windsurfer on its own wave).
If that counts me out, it's in three foreign ones )) Although the most interesting creative years were with the Americans on digital television. By the way, all embedded development is done in C, very rarely C++ with new operator is used, because you just can't cram a memory manager into a limited ROM. And purely static classes are used where performance is not important. And where performance is important, one can switch to ASM because DSP of Neon architecture could perform up to 6 operations per clock and compiler could not co-optimize. But I know C++ quite well. My current working set is MQL4/5, C++, C#, Matlab, and other stuff. It is enough for your eyes and ears.
Anyway, the most important thing in our business is not knowing the language but having a working strategy))