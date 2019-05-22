The power of C++ - page 12
Xerox, originally published by WORLD Publishing
Ahh, I had similar tabloids in the early 90s, printed on parallel printers from the EC EC machines. They were printed at crazy speed, but all the letters were jumping in height. I didn't get to the iron-clad binding though ))
i remember those ugly printouts of the acepu......
the guys even managed to draw pictures with pseudo-graphics....
Yes, the speed was very impressive - as far as I remember there was a drum, consisting of rings, on each ring - all possible characters. And the number of rings corresponded to the number of characters in the string. The rings were scrolled with stepper motors to form a line, and then the hammers on the other side would hit the ink ribbon to print the line...
It's because the hammers strike when the rings are slightly under-turned, or slightly 'turned over', that the letters 'dance' on these printouts.
I once broke my kneecap on the corner of this ACPU. The cleaner was mopping the floor with soap and I slipped. I was in a cast for half a year.
If some people are so bored of the past, I'll show you a small excerpt of a printout of the source code on PL/1, using an ADC.
This is the beginning of the programme "Determination of the intensity of passenger flows along the projected street and road network of the city". Wrote it back in the early 80s.
At the bottom of the code, declaration of arrays of structures.
I used Fortran to write the calculation part of my thesis and the program was a weighty stack of punch cards. I still remember a programmer from the calculating center, he corrected these punched cards by hand! So as not to interrupt them, he punched a hole there and taped them over, it was like magic to me. I saw a blind programmer, he stored everything in his mind, then dictated it and the program was typed in for him.
I got my first personal IBM computer in '88. It was an IBM XT with a 20MB hard drive, 512KB RAM, 8 or 12MHz CPU and a CGA 13" monitor, colour, I think it only had 64 colours.
At that time we didn't know what it worked with. With difficulty we got GW Basic for the Bulgarian IBM compatible Pravets computer, in Bulgarian and we started digging.
But before that of course we knew Basic for the Iskra desktop computers.
I've been looking at YouTube, just a question on my ancient channel that needs to be deleted, because it's all old stuff. It is about C++ and MQL4
If the moderators will delete it, I won't be offended. This channel is dead, not commercial..
Hello. Can you not remove your channels from YouTube?
Our firm had a Soviet equivalent of the XT with a 5MB hard drive, manufactured in Yerevan, if I'm not mistaken. It was a thick box, about 5 cm high, with a 3.5" form factor. Probably the only hard drive produced in the USSR. In Russia, as I understand it, no such attempts were made any more.