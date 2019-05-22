The power of C++ - page 3
I have much less )) and it wasn't me who started it, it was Georges as always
Is that... I had a friend when I was a kid. I was about 14 at the time, he was about three years older, a commuter. As I understand it now, he was friends with me because I had a bicycle (how can you not agree with Postman Pechkin?). And so, after the next course, having gone home for the summer, he came and told me what he had had over the summer... don't fall down, 300 well!
Who's bigger, who's cooler?
He was an A-student, too.
Yeah, 300 over the summer is 100 a month - 3 a day. That's only if you call for a pardon, like on an assembly line )) Anyway, it's not about quantity, it's about quality.
I'll take the liberty of writing here about my Zen experiments, I gave a link to the channel on the second page. So, the channel about babes was created purely for experimental purposes, to test Zen as a free advertising platform. You know what it's for, it's not for trading pies. And about babes, so as not to be bored, it is not interesting to write about cats.
I started on February 26 and lazily, with breaks for babes and binges until May 14 managed to write 27 articles. I was interested in the speed of building an audience, how subscribers grow, how soon regular visitors appear. Yesterday I discovered that zen had pessimised me, i.e. the number of views had cut off sharply. The helpdesk said I had broken the rules and my content was fake.
-------------------
Hello!
Unfortunately, your channel is restricted in views due to the use of content spam. These are materials that contain automatically generated or template-written texts, large amounts of the same type of images, multiple postings of the same recycled publication, etc. Such content, which outwardly resembles unique content, is in fact user fraud and spam.
You can correct the irregularities, add three fresh publications and write to us. We will put your channel in the queue for re-checking, which is possible not earlier than May 23rd.
------------------
So, you can't use Zen as a business tool, this AI with the intelligence of an infusoria can unreasonably slaughter your channel at any time. And here's the statistic. I'll throw some screenshots. And I'm quitting the channel, it's done its job.
So you can't use Zen as a business tool and it's Yandex's business tool, your job is to be a slave to the galleys and write unique articles to show Yandex's ads, which the Zen people get a kopeck from. You won't write, someone else will.
It's understandable. Then what's the point of them cutting-pessimizing booming channels, mine was just that? And I'm no exception, I read the forums, people write that this is their practice.
If you are experienced in programming, you should create your own video tutorial site on MQL programming. And you can ask questions. There are a lot of video tutorials around, but .......... I will give some excerpts from video tutorials as an example:
This function is e-a-a-a function is e-a-a function .......... ( Question : What is " e-a-a function " in programming ? )
This function yes is intended for yes, ........... ( Question : " What is " in programming ?)
This function is for (......) , sorry , not for that , but for ( ..... ) , which means that this (.....) is also needed, but for another purpose, but we have the (second) one here, although before we go any further, we want to talk about ()....third function , which displays properties of the first function , but let's talk about the second function , although it would be more correct to begin with the first one.
QUESTION !!!! Can anything be deduced from the above?
If you have programming experience , then create your own MQL programming video tutorial site .
Do you think there is such a large audience of people interested in runet, here is in descending order:
1. trading on the markets
2. algorithmic trading
3. those who would like to learn programming
4. and in particular MQL
?
This function is uh uh uh uh uh .......... ( Question : What is " uh uh uh " in programming ? )
QUESTION !!!! Can anything be understood from the above ?
unfortunately no one can without preparation - writing a script, without re-voice-over - video editing make a content which will be at the level of a content "like from bread crumbs to make the big candy!!!" - i.e. it needs to be done professionally, it will take 1 day or more to prepare a quality video, you can see that authors who have high-quality sound and video editing usually have 1-2 videos a week, if more then it's a professional team with division of duties - usually they are looking for someone to write them a script, etc.
it is very important to promote your channel - old subscribers will leave if there is no new content
Well, speaking of the above, how much you can earn from unique MQL programming video content? - I think that's a penny
We should learn how to program in books.