The power of C++ - page 11
Fucking hell.
At the end of the 90s I was working in an office in the States, just in C++. And although the experience I gained there helped me a lot (and still does) - I think it was a rather unpleasant time of my life. When I was leaving, I was very afraid, especially as I've lost money quite seriously... But now I don't regret it at all... If cigarettes shorten your life by 5 minutes then a working day shortens your life by 8 hours, so the day should be satisfying instead of making you feel that "it's always the same when it's over". But you don't start valuing life until your health takes a serious turn for the worse. As a rule, this happens late in life.
Georges, and I left because the job was uninteresting, I had to weave in there because of the crisis. Optimizing audio-video codecs, it's boring. Would have been an interesting job, who knows?
I think you are wrong. Lyosha worked in a foreign firm, but chose to become a freelance artist. You are probably not one of those who understand that money is not the key to happiness. That sweet word "freedom" is dearer than money. A man begins to feel like a bird in a gliding flight, when he is not beating his wings and life takes him along like a windsurfer on its own wave).
Everyone says so, but rarely what a "free artist" can make a living with less effort and humiliation, freelancing and "freelance" is a VERY thankless job, the quality, cost, interest and absurdity of the customer all on average worse than when hired at the office, with rare exceptions, and do business is a completely different story, completely different skills and brain areas should be trained.
Fuck that.
The question is, is there a choice? It is a task of optimisation, as well as with TC. You will have to endanger your health in any case, as well as traumatize your psyche and experience a lot of unpleasant things, that is the way most people are, slavery has not gone anywhere. There is no freedom of choice at all, in the context of social hierarchies, I would say that everything has become even worse, more burdensome from the point of view of a modern-day slave. Because previously the slave at least had a sense of stability and some predictability of the future, as long as he was healthy and fulfilled his duties, besides objectively seeing himself in the system and accordingly objectively setting attainable goals. Now, the slave is being cheated, called a "free citizen", only this freedom is measured in dough, while the dough-freedom of this "citizen" can be a hundred million times less than that of another free person. This difference is much greater than the difference between man and monkey, it is like a man differs from a bacterium.
A normal man is a martyr, a sufferer, an expendable material, this must be understood as early as possible. You will still have to suffer and it is better to sit in a warm office and look for errors in a million lines of code written by three generations of coders, smiling and taking the manager's remarks and the boss's domination with respect, than to look for bottles in the garbage cans in the fresh air, being a "free artist". That's karma, that's the way it is.
Well there you go, I preferred "looking for bottles in rubbish bins". While I still had my wife - I wouldn't have dared to quit, of course. But when she left (my son grew up and started working) I realized that I didn't want to work for a landlord.
And now I wonder how little money a person needs for a fairly normal life. Yes, I do not have a car, I do not have an iPhone, I do not go on holiday to Turkey or Egypt... But I needed all that when I was young... Now I don't need it for nothing...
So it's all very ambiguous.
Well that's understandable, everyone is free to choose their own way of life. Don't exaggerate the situation and present it as if you have to choose between a well-fed and well-paid white-collar job and a miserable hobo scavenging in bins. He is not poor, he has enough money to feed himself and treat his woman. But he doesn't have to get up at a certain time in the morning and go to work at the office. He feels free to get up in the morning when he wants to, to work if he wants to. His nerves are always relaxed, nothing strains him. And that is worth a lot. After all, all diseases come from nerves, (only syphilis and AIDS come from pleasure))).
Well, I completely agree, if someone who managed to adapt to drip at least five hundred bakynskih, for himself good, it is of course provided his home, no debts (financial and social), good health, it's nirvana, especially when over 40. But not everyone is so lucky. Most have children, elderly parents, "housing problem", all sorts of mortgages and other debts, and only one wife may be worth))) Not all like Diocletian rejoice in cabbage))))
IMHO the best way is "hybrid", that is, in the beginning to strain, set up a point (in moral sense), to climb the career ladder in order to wrest from society a salary / bonuses at least a couple of million dollars, and then bail out and forget as about a bad dream and do something like "kale Diocletian" that brings happiness, such as a hedge fund open))))
Your post has been edited. The resource is international. It's not just 'our country', and there's no permission to start discussing political, social or other issues not related to the topic of the resource. You get banned for a week straight away. It's the administration's decision to restore order.
Maybe you didn't know about it - not yet.
Well, I completely agree, if someone has managed to adapt to a drop of at least five hundred bakinis for themselves, provided of course they have a place to live, no debts (financial or social), good health, then it's nirvana, especially when they're over 40. But not everyone is so lucky.
You'll laugh, but I'm an old invalid beggar living on considerably less.
True, I have a place to live, and I've never lived on credit, on the contrary, I've always had a big stash.
Was I lucky? I don't know... I've had some great fortunes and some equally great failures in my life... I'm inclined to think that the total came to "zero", although, unfortunately, the last ones were exactly failures...
Don't be sad, Georges. Turn your Trading Systems League into a Trading Signals League, put it on the Market, and you'll have no shortage of customers. You'll have dough in your pockets.
I recall a dialogue from the film "Profession - investigator" with a wonderful actor G. Burkov.
- Are you married?
- Widower.
- Why do not you get married again?
- I'm already 65 years old.
- So what? In the West, it's all right, if you have money.
:)))
P.S. I'm having a laugh myself :))))
Yeah, I slept half the day today.) It's beautiful. Time to go scavenging, get something for dinner and treat my girlfriend.)
Creepy! A computer printout?
Xerox, originally published by WORLD Publishing