Bashneft's prefs look like they should be taken
how much fun Bashneft had at the end of the session
That's kind of sparse. Insert a chart from the MetaTrader 5 terminal in your message. So that you can see what you're talking about. Also, explain what are we talking about: stocks or futures? It is desirable to specify the international symbol identifier in addition to the internal name.
Prefs are preference shares.
Already sounds like human language 😛.
I am writing sparingly because if I write in more detail, a moderator with a special giftedness deletes my posts. The other day he wrote about dividends on shares. He deleted the topic for some reason, noting that it was a core topic.
In the morning, at 10:00 a.m. I usually place long buy limit pending orders on shares, mainly on those that also give dividends. Often there are beautiful sniffles and there is a chance to catch a nice VO on some good stock. Bashneft had a pending order today, which failed to reach two points :(
Deleted because it looked like advertising.
The money was not spent on Bashneft, but on RusHydro and VTB.
The shares on which there are no futures - you cannot take them at all.
I suggest you clean up all the posts, what do you think?
Express yourself without references to brokers and other traders, then you won't get deleted.
And you shouldn't take Bashneft, but RusHydro or VTB
WTB has already bought up, just on the snot.
Bashneft's pref is already a 10% guaranteed dividend. Their charter stipulates that they should pay at least 10% on pref's, and they will break through another high of the year by the summer.
