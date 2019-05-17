Bashneft's prefs look like they should be taken

how fun Bashneft collapsed at the end of the session
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
how much fun Bashneft had at the end of the session

That's kind of sparse. Insert a chart from the MetaTrader 5 terminal in your message. So that you can see what you're talking about. Also, explain what are we talking about: stocks or futures? It is desirable to specify the international symbol identifier in addition to the internal name.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Also clarify what are we talking about: shares or futures?

Prefs are preference shares.

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Prefs are preference shares.

Already sounds like human language 😛.
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Already sounds like human language 😛.
Nah, prefs is human living slang. Preferred shares are a hell of a clerical language.
 
Vladimir Karputov:

That's kind of sparse. Insert a chart from the MetaTrader 5 terminal in your message. So that you can see what you're talking about. Also, explain what are we talking about: stocks or futures? It is desirable to specify the international symbol identifier in addition to the internal name.

I am writing sparingly because if I write in more detail, a moderator with a special giftedness deletes my posts. The other day he wrote about dividends on shares. He deleted the topic for some reason, noting that it was a core topic.

 

In the morning, at 10:00 a.m. I usually place long buy limit pending orders on shares, mainly on those that also give dividends. Often there are beautiful sniffles and there is a chance to catch a nice VO on some good stock. Bashneft had a pending order today, which failed to reach two points :(

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

I write sparingly because if I write in more detail, some particularly gifted moderator deletes posts; the other day he wrote in detail about dividends on shares. He deleted the topic for some reason, and I should point out that it was a profile topic.

Deleted because it looked like advertising.

Added

The money was not spent on Bashneft, but on RusHydro and VTB.

Added

The shares on which there are no futures - you cannot take them at all.

 
prostotrader:

Deleted because it looked so much like advertising.

I suggest that all posts with eurusd or gazp in them be deleted. what do you think?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

I suggest you clean up all the posts, what do you think?

Express yourself without references to brokers and other traders, then you won't get deleted.

 
prostotrader:

They deleted it because it looked very much like an advertisement.

And you shouldn't take Bashneft, but RusHydro or VTB


WTB has already bought up, just on the snot.

Bashneft's pref is already a 10% guaranteed dividend. Their charter stipulates that they should pay at least 10% on pref's, and they will break through another high of the year by the summer.

