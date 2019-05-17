Bashneft's prefs look like they should be taken - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
For a quick understanding.
Naturally, this does not include commissions (broker and exchange), expiry fees, taxes and the % rate that dividends are not refundable within
within 15 working days. :)
I don't even mean that. What is the DIV in your formula measured in? In roubles, kilograms, asset price, percentage of price?
I don't even mean that. What is the DIV in your formula measured in? In roubles, kilograms, the price of an asset, a percentage of the price?
In roubles (RUB/share)And not with me, but with the Exchange (the formula is taken from the methodology for stock trading)
In roubles (RUB/share)And not from me, but from the Exchange (the formula is taken from stock trading manuals)
Do you know the dividend, at the time of buying the spread, in roubles or in relation to the current share price?
Was the Forum created in Visual Basic or in some kind of Visual Studio?
Was the forum created in Visual Basic or in some Visual Studio?
I got a free Delphi XE4 license and I use it.
Dividends, at the time of purchase of the spread, are you known in roubles or in relation to the current share price?
I wrote in another thread about everything in detail..."There are three ways of accounting for dividends.
1. When the dividend is declared.
2. Historical dividend payout values.
3. Approximate dividends are calculated from current spot and futures prices.
If dividends are declared early (60-70 days before expiration), everything is simple (see pictures above: SBRF-6.19, SBPR-6.19, MOEX-6.19).
As a rule, but not always, the estimated dividends in this case are lower than announced, hence the interest is higher than the Central Bank rate,
sometimes as high as 40-42%. However, it should not be forgotten that the fewer days before expiry, the higher the interest.
N-r at the end of last year for Aeroflot for 1 day before expiration was 151% per annum.
Added
I don't use % dividends as this percentage depends on the price of the BA (Underlying asset - in this case shares),
And I use only the fixed value (rub./share), ie how many rubles will give on 1 share.
Added
The current (estimated) dividends are counted very simply
I've written in another thread about everything in detail..."There are three variants of dividend accounting.
1. When the dividend is declared.
2. Historical dividend payout values.
3. Approximate dividends are calculated from current spot and futures prices.
If dividends are declared early (60-70 days before expiration), everything is simple (see pictures above: SBRF-6.19, SBPR-6.19, MOEX-6.19).
As a rule, but not always, the estimated dividends in this case are lower than the declared ones, hence the interest is higher than the Central Bank rate,
sometimes as high as 40-42%. But it should not be forgotten that the fewer days before expiry, the higher the interest is.At the end of last year Aeroflot was 151% p.a. 1 day before expiry."
I have never traded on the Moscow Exchange and you seem to be right. The dividend value is set in roubles, it's a gold mine. It is a bit strange for me, though.
Golden, for those not looking for the mythical Grail :)
Added
On 15100 shares of MosExchange I will get 216,270 RUR. (7.7 rubles per share).
Golden, for those who are not looking for the mythical Grail :)
Yes it is the Grail ) Who thinks otherwise, let him read a fairy tale by Pinocchio ))
Yes it is the Grail ) Who thinks otherwise, let's read a fairy tale about Pinocchio ))
No, the Grail means EVERYTHING and EVERYTHING :), only no one can find it :)