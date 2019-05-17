Bashneft's prefs look like they should be taken - page 2
Wtb has already bought up, just on the sop.
Bashneft's prefs are already 10% guaranteed dividends. Their charter says to pay at least 10% on prefs, and they will break another high of the year by the summer.
Caesar's to Caesar.
I'll look at your "dividends" when the shares fall after the fixing.
You have to hedge with futures to get your dividend.
Without hedging, you'll get your ears from a dead donkey.
I took RusHydro (you can't live without electricity - it will go up for sure, but not quickly for a year or two)
Added
And I also took MosBeX (before MOEX-6.19) at 12.5% per annum (including all commissions and taxes)
I took RusHydro (it's impossible to live without electricity - it will go up for sure, but not quickly).
If they fall by the amount of dividends, if they fall more, I will buy lower. oil gas is still the engine for the same electricity.
Oil gas is still the engine for the same electricity.
I have already warned you, but you will do it your way anyway.
Oil gas is still the engine for the same electricity.
So why buy now, if they fall by the amount of the dividend?
You are making a pointless trade.
so it's not intraday. They'll go up before the payout. They'll fall after the register closes, and they'll come back.Oil is rising, there is no reason for them to fall too much.
Why not, we'll buy russian hydro too.
Going back to the topic from the other thread. You are essentially trading a spot futures spread. At the expiry stage of the stock futures it includes the dividend. This is understandable. You are fixing the profit in percentage terms. But in money it will be a different amount depending on the current value of the asset. Am I wrong?
Not really. Nothing depends on the value of the asset.
It doesn't matter the value of it at all.
Profits are formed from the spread between the futures and the SPOT.
Dividends also stand alone.
If there is a dividend, the spread is just counted differently.
Added
The beauty of this TS is that there are no drawdowns (losses) at all, only profits (more or less :) )
And, the profits are fixed when buying (stocks) and selling (futures)
It remains to wait for expiration.
Added
Here is the oldest scheme of the strategy
Added
Unfortunately, this TS has one drawback - you can not sell stocks and buy futures.
If, suddenly, the shares decide to pay dividends, then in case we sell the stock (by us) we will be withheld from the dividends,
because the shares have been sold :(
Both Stocks and Futures are available from one MetaTrader 5 account?
No.
To trade successfully and tax free in this TS
You must:
1. A Single Brokerage Account (SBA), so you do not have to transfer funds from one account to another in case of a strong movement of a stock or futures.
2. this UBS should be an IIM (individual investment account) so as not to pay taxes.
3. a QUIK or Plaza II connector (other software) that knows how to trade shares and futures
4. If QUIK, then write your own software working on this TS.