The Sultonov system indicator - page 38

New comment
 
Roman Shiredchenko:

Yusuf - I respect you - your forcost is good there. There is something there and where to dig and where to dig.

And there is profit in the base.

It's just that IMHO YOU have started to interpret the market signals in a different way for nothing.

Let's go back to this problem

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Flag on the crown, drum on the neck. Without me.

Yes Zrya. No - there is (I'm talking about competent approaches (about bidding in the market) to Yusuf's URM) and cake and cream and cherry.

 
Nikolai Semko:
Right...
Yusuf reminds me of the banker in the joke who, during the crisis, tried to make the four letters P, G, A and O into Luck.

2413

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

We'll come back to this problem

Woohoo... gud is not a problem, but the interpretation is different.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Hi Roman, have you looked in the mail? Worried about disappearing from the forum.

Was banned for being rude to forum trolls

 
Igor Makanu:

it's hard to guess what it means in 4 cells

here's translating into excel, putting commas instead of dots - can you right-click the columns you don't need? ;)

Great, that's just what I need! Thank you. There are still good people in the world! Remarkable, what a quality five characters:

Date Open High Low Close
03.12.2018 1,13499 1,13793 1,13189 1,13534
04.12.2018 1,13535 1,14185 1,13181 1,13423
05.12.2018 1,13413 1,13609 1,13104 1,13445
06.12.2018 1,13447 1,14123 1,13205 1,13746
07.12.2018 1,13767 1,14233 1,136 1,13962
10.12.2018 1,13893 1,14423 1,135 1,13552
11.12.2018 1,13548 1,14001 1,13059 1,13163
12.12.2018 1,1316 1,13868 1,13146 1,1368
13.12.2018 1,13686 1,1393 1,13307 1,13583
14.12.2018 1,13574 1,13646 1,12694 1,13053
17.12.2018 1,12995 1,13574 1,12957 1,13471
18.12.2018 1,13469 1,14018 1,13363 1,136
19.12.2018 1,13599 1,14388 1,13599 1,1376
20.12.2018 1,13762 1,14855 1,1369 1,14452
21.12.2018 1,14453 1,14736 1,13556 1,13665
24.12.2018 1,13675 1,14381 1,13599 1,14164
26.12.2018 1,14144 1,14147 1,13422 1,1352
27.12.2018 1,13536 1,14538 1,13512 1,14292
28.12.2018 1,14309 1,14723 1,1426 1,14398
31.12.2018 1,14337 1,14655 1,1421 1,14558


Now, it is possible to work, separately, on all four columns.

 

Let's start in December:

Date Open
03.12.2018 1,13499
04.12.2018 1,13535
05.12.2018 1,13413
06.12.2018 1,13447
07.12.2018 1,13767
10.12.2018 1,13893
11.12.2018 1,13548
12.12.2018 1,1316
13.12.2018 1,13686
14.12.2018 1,13574
17.12.2018 1,12995
18.12.2018 1,13469
19.12.2018 1,13599
20.12.2018 1,13762
21.12.2018 1,14453
24.12.2018 1,13675
26.12.2018 1,14144
27.12.2018 1,13536
28.12.2018 1,14309
31.12.2018 1,14337
a4 a3 a2 a1 a0 C5calculus C0 virtual pl. C1 virtual C2 virtual C3 virtual C3 virtual C3 virtual Tc4virt. C5vr.=ΣCvirt. Tc5 actual. Verdict
-0,617716 0,0756676 -2,09986 1,803167 2,090128 1,1377 2,0901279 2,0466 -2,384 0,0858 -0,701 1,13767 1,13767 SELL
-2,940883 1,0269557 -4,90618 1,116923 7,615776 1,1389 7,6157758 1,2681 -5,564 1,1651 -3,346 1,13893 1,13893 CELL
-5,510519 -16,24626 1,711313 -23,2271 50,29555 1,1355 50,295552 -26,343 1,9414 -18,48 -6,276 1,13548 1,13548 SELL
-0,406321 -0,633641 0,514653 0,265297 1,428166 1,1316 1,4281659 0,301 0,5855 -0,722 -0,461 1,1316 1,1316 SELL
0,3670519 -0,274825 1,141048 -0,14317 -0,10313 1,1369 -0,1031278 -0,1629 1,2996 -0,312 0,4154 1,13686 1,13686 SELL
-19,7592 1,6568201 -6,92141 18,40297 8,623757 1,1357 8,6237572 20,96 -7,859 1,8749 -22,46 1,13574 1,13574 SELL
0,2025676 -2,568701 -1,73308 -3,13194 9,337546 1,1299 9,3375456 -3,5563 -1,961 -2,92 0,2301 1,12995 1,12995 SELL

The indicator is still going strong on NELL.

a4 a3 a2 a1 a0 C5calculus C0 virtual pl. C1 virtual C2 virtual C3 virtual C3 virtual C3 virtual Tc4virt. C5vr.=ΣCvirt. Tc5 actual. Verdict
-0,617716 0,0756676 -2,09986 1,803167 2,090128 1,1377 2,0901279 2,0466 -2,384 0,0858 -0,701 1,13767 1,13767 SELL
-2,940883 1,0269557 -4,90618 1,116923 7,615776 1,1389 7,6157758 1,2681 -5,564 1,1651 -3,346 1,13893 1,13893 CELL
-5,510519 -16,24626 1,711313 -23,2271 50,29555 1,1355 50,295552 -26,343 1,9414 -18,48 -6,276 1,13548 1,13548 SELL
-0,406321 -0,633641 0,514653 0,265297 1,428166 1,1316 1,4281659 0,301 0,5855 -0,722 -0,461 1,1316 1,1316 SELL
0,3670519 -0,274825 1,141048 -0,14317 -0,10313 1,1369 -0,1031278 -0,1629 1,2996 -0,312 0,4154 1,13686 1,13686 SELL
-19,7592 1,6568201 -6,92141 18,40297 8,623757 1,1357 8,6237572 20,96 -7,859 1,8749 -22,46 1,13574 1,13574 SELL
0,2025676 -2,568701 -1,73308 -3,13194 9,337546 1,1299 9,3375456 -3,5563 -1,961 -2,92 0,2301 1,12995 1,12995 SELL
0,6746362 -1,293841 -0,81058 -1,9576 4,978589 1,1347 4,9785893 -2,2152 -0,922 -1,469 0,7623 1,13469 1,13469 SELL
-0,452492 0,3535282 0,126423 -1,13795 2,400065 1,136 2,4000649 -1,2937 0,1436 0,3995 -0,513 1,13599 1,13599 SELL
-0,445332 0,3679716 0,107517 -1,14817 2,408512 1,1376 2,4085119 -1,304 0,1215 0,4175 -0,506 1,13762 1,13762 SELL
-0,452492 0,3535282 0,126423 -1,13795 2,400065 1,136 2,4000649 -1,2858 0,1435 0,4016 -0,515 1,14453 1,14453 SELL


Despite the drawdown of funds, the indicator continues to firmly SELL

 
Сергей Таболин:

I, too, am very curious, and where did you see the price from the future?

You can talk to a deaf-mute person. At least you can show him. But how do you talk to a deaf-blind person?

Yeah, I guess I was wrong. I apologise. It is unclear why Yusuf keeps showing that chart with the red line. This line with the name "calculated price" is very confusing, as if the price has been calculated and coincides with the actual price, but it turns out to be just a check. Moreover, why should it be checked if it is determined to be equal to the actual price because of "adjustment" through some left component of C0?
 
Why calculate what has already happened. Calculate what will be.
Everything will fall into place immediately. That's where the calculation for the future comes in.
 
Nikolai Semko:
Yes, I must have made a mistake. I apologize. It's unclear why Yusuf keeps showing this graph with the red line. This line named "calculated price" is very confusing as if the price was calculated and coincided with the actual price but it turns out to be just a check one. Moreover, why should it be checked if it is determined to be equal to the actual price because of the "fit" through some left component of C0.

You have answered your own question, yes, it is a check to make sure that, the calculations are correct and the verdict of the indicator can be relied upon. There is no adjustment. It's not a lefty C0, it's derived from solving the current SLAU.

1...313233343536373839404142434445...119
New comment