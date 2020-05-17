The Sultonov system indicator - page 38
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yusuf - I respect you - your forcost is good there. There is something there and where to dig and where to dig.
And there is profit in the base.
It's just that IMHO YOU have started to interpret the market signals in a different way for nothing.
Let's go back to this problem
Flag on the crown, drum on the neck. Without me.
Yes Zrya. No - there is (I'm talking about competent approaches (about bidding in the market) to Yusuf's URM) and cake and cream and cherry.
Right...
2413
We'll come back to this problem
Woohoo... gud is not a problem, but the interpretation is different.
Hi Roman, have you looked in the mail? Worried about disappearing from the forum.
Was banned for being rude to forum trolls
it's hard to guess what it means in 4 cells
here's translating into excel, putting commas instead of dots - can you right-click the columns you don't need? ;)
Great, that's just what I need! Thank you. There are still good people in the world! Remarkable, what a quality five characters:
Now, it is possible to work, separately, on all four columns.
Let's start in December:
The indicator is still going strong on NELL.
Despite the drawdown of funds, the indicator continues to firmly SELL
I, too, am very curious, and where did you see the price from the future?
You can talk to a deaf-mute person. At least you can show him. But how do you talk to a deaf-blind person?
Everything will fall into place immediately. That's where the calculation for the future comes in.
Yes, I must have made a mistake. I apologize. It's unclear why Yusuf keeps showing this graph with the red line. This line named "calculated price" is very confusing as if the price was calculated and coincided with the actual price but it turns out to be just a check one. Moreover, why should it be checked if it is determined to be equal to the actual price because of the "fit" through some left component of C0.
You have answered your own question, yes, it is a check to make sure that, the calculations are correct and the verdict of the indicator can be relied upon. There is no adjustment. It's not a lefty C0, it's derived from solving the current SLAU.