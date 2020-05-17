The Sultonov system indicator - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
SIS does not look into the future, but determines the true current state of the market, which inevitably results in its more likely movement in the future and this is confirmed by examples of its application. Nevertheless, let's wait and see its behaviour in the terminal.
Your system will work well in a trend and on smooth reversals, but it does not work on sharp breaks. Tested.
Your system will work well in a trend and on smooth reversals, but it does not work on sharp breaks. Tested.
///
In general it is clear. But only in general.
The future can be predicted.
The weather, for example, is predicted for a day or two or three days quite accurately.
It is just as complex as the markets.
There is a simple way: from the current price orders up and down, at the same distance. That's it, without complicated calculations, with 100% probability of one of them triggering
Which ones, that is the main objective, a break or a rebound?
Which ones, that's the main challenge, breakdown or rebound?
In general, I understand. But only in general.
What is left unclear? I have added a computer version of all systems of linear equations to make the example given more understandable.
This is another issue
This is the most important question, and if it is solved, the problem will be solved 100%
I have this thing on my chart and it is obvious that the orders need to be alternated. But how?
And this is M15.
Your system will work well in a trend and on smooth reversals, but it does not work on sharp breaks. Tested.
On sharp breaks it will follow the main trend, tested on page 1 of this thread. Look at how SIS handled the sharp breaks. It revealed how the trend will further develop after coming out of a hard flat.
Will not notice, will be late.
I have shown that he is confidently ahead of the curve, while you are asserting in hollow terms that he is too late. I am operating with facts and you with unsubstantiated supposition. I suggest that from now on you should not express your fantasies that are not based on facts on any issue. There is no need to utter thoughts that cannot be sewn into an advisor! Everyone should keep them to himself, as a golden store of his experience.