Simulate the situation. If 1,000 people were forced to trade amongst themselves, how would the graph behave? - page 12
You are talking about something that already exists, while I suggested a new experiment.
What difference does it make what happens in the stock markets and according to what laws?
Then what is the purpose of the experiment if it does not simulate stock trading under laboratory conditions?
Part of the people will enter the whole cutlet and part of it will sell out, the other part of the first one will split again - in the end there will be no such psychopaths. Then they will join because of boredom from the process, then from senselessness of actions, in general, the number of participants will decrease for natural reasons, not related to the virtual market situation.
Yeah, bollocks...
That's what I mean...
Not everything, the contract specifies the terms and conditions of performance - i.e. we have to agree that the contract will be valid for a limited amount of time and this will affect the quotes.
Then what is the purpose of the experiment if it does not simulate stock trading in a laboratory environment?
One part of the people will enter the whole cutlet and a part of it will sell out, the other part will split again - in the end, there will be no such psychopaths. Then they will leave because of boredom from the process, then because of meaninglessness of actions, in general, the number of participants will decrease for natural reasons, not related to the virtual market situation.
When they want to, they will close.
on CFDs there is no obligation for participants to close a trade at a particular time.
when they want to - then they will close.
There is probably no obligation to draw DC instruments, especially the DC to you.
There is probably no obligation on the drawn DC instruments, especially the DC to you.
there is a stack there and participants trade against each other.
in America there are real CFDs, not the ones at forex brokers, where you trade against the broker.
there's a market stack, and the participants trade against each other.
CFDs are a product; in their own kitchen, they are spinning the volume of real assets - the delta between clients' buying and selling - and at the same time, they are cutting their commission every time at the expense of the spread. The market depth really does not give anything - at the right time the brokerage company will take over the role of market maker and will not allow arbitrage with the real exchange - i.e. deviations will be minimal. In other cases, everything will be drawn.
If you can't imagine trading a virtual asset, and you need something real.
But we won't change the subject because of you)
well imagine that everyone was given 100 dollars and one share, and was told that this share is worth 100 dollars.
if you can't imagine trading a virtual asset, and you need something real.
But we won't change the subject because of you)
Yes I have already described my opinion in detail, in the case of real and not real trading. In the first case unjustified rise and sharp fall, in the second case a flat with strong outliers.
beginning: most likely to buy cheaper and sell more expensive, or vice versa.
the end will be that everyone will wait for something, maybe a profit.
variants of the graph, there are only two of them:
Imagine such an experiment.
decided to do a survey. they gave 100 dollars each to 1,000 people. they created their own broker, installed an exchange terminal and said to everybody: "start trading". trade as you like.
you can put orders into a market glass. you can open deals at the market.
(financial instrument - virtual)
How do you think a chart will behave in such a study?
And how will it end?
I have seen the results of such an experiment in person. There was a project on the internet, like a virtual exchange, but with conversion and withdrawal of quite real money. I was glad to observe and participate. I have never tried to buy my own, I never tried to buy on the real market.
I suggest forum users to think and simulate what will happen.