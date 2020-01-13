Simulate the situation. If 1,000 people were forced to trade amongst themselves, how would the graph behave? - page 9
Whether it makes no sense or not, such transactions are carried out on exchanges.
As a speculator, you bought an asset from someone, so you are in the deal.
No, you can't do it all at once. You buy currency and then you sell it - you end up at the starting point - that's the truth.
The point is that crypto is an intangible asset and people invest in management and infrastructure (websites, software). The exchange conducts conditional clearing and the cryptocurrencies end up in your wallet. There is a real movement of coins going on.
What I'm saying is that you have to really understand what is going to be traded, to be sure of the terms and conditions.
that's how crypto was sold.
not the subject of this discussion)
Why is it meaningless? That is precisely the point of speculation - the opportunity to make money on price fluctuations. You don't have to decide on leverage if your appetites are moderate.
If there is no leverage, there is no opportunity to conventionally sell what there is not.
well, you've been watching the cryptocurrency market. can you describe what processes are going on there?
many assets have the same thing going on, first almost exponential growth and then a pullback to almost half, then a period of weak activity and then growth that exceeds the previous one by several times.
here are a few moments on bitcoin, ether, gold and apples stock
ether
gold
apple
you really can't imagine trading a non-existent instrument.
there were such machinations on the american fund, when the company did not really exist, but its shares were traded on the stock exchange.
But we are digressing from the subject.
I have already said above that the DC model is possible, but then the participants do not influence the quotes, they are just drawn by someone else. The tales of non-existent firms are interesting, but unlikely, and in any case their shares were traded, even at zero price.
You can sell it later, when the market situation has completely changed.
How do you sell something that doesn't exist? You have to lend it out, but who will? Or you can create your own supply obligations and sell them.
No)) Leverage determines how much of a trade can be made. And matching price change/profit is not dependent on leverage.
It's amazing, it's been how many years this forex has been around, yet there are still cadres who swim in with this leverage. Yes and without leverage trades are possible, only the profits are small. Just exchange rubles for dollars or dollars for rubles, there is no leverage and there is no such concept, but nevertheless the exchange is possible, and the result of such an exchange will be different as time goes by.
I have already said above that the DC model is possible, but then the participants do not influence the quotes, they are just drawn by someone else.
But we have an impact).
The tales of non-existent firms are interesting, but unlikely, and in any case their shares are traded, even at zero price.
They also made a film, "Boiler Room", based on real events.