Fractals, fractal structures, their graphic images + Canvas - page 18
We already see this on history.
The difficulty is that the market movement can be presented as a long one and then it may turn out to be a correction, i.e. the prevalence of one of the elements in the dominance order over the distribution space in its extreme values, the long Fr should "redraw" the short Fr.
usually looking for the end of such a structure, in anticipation of a U-turn. And the target is always on the centre (green dot). Doesn't always work, yes, I have to play with stops, re-set. I don't know how to automate it either.
Blue dot... yep, color-blind.
I've developed a super-fast method to calculate polynomials of almost any degree (in reality up to about 15, because beyond that I start having problems with lack of accuracy of type double) without a single cycle. With these polynomials (degree 2 and 3 are sufficient) we can easily find not only channels but also self-similar structures. And anything at all: flags, pennants, head-shoulders, etc.
Here's a 18Mb screenshot showing the speed of primitive channel finding with various settings. The speed of calculating all channels over the entire data history for all TFs is about 70 microseconds ( 15000 times per second) for 2nd degree polynomials. Each such calculation implies calculation of several thousand polynomials.
Yes, that's what I mean, it doesn't matter which arrow, as long as it's reversed.
In my opinion it is not the right approach to understand the structure of Fr, in the general construction there is a predominance (or correlation) of one trend over the other.
Cool. Now all that remains is to read some statistics on the patterns, and if it satisfies the request, then look for bargains.
This is only a particular case (reversal). In reality I just look at the chart and scroll through hundreds of combinations in my head, if I see something familiar and repeating (in any interpretation) then it is a fractalRealtime optimization strategy )
Yes, there are plenty of opportunities.
good night))
I have developed an ultra-fast method for calculating polynomials of almost any degree (in reality up to about 15, because beyond that the problems with lack of accuracy of type double start) without a single cycle. With these polynomials (degree 2 and 3 are sufficient) we can easily find not only channels but also self-similar structures. And anything at all: flags, pennants, head-shoulders, etc.
Here's a 18Mb screenshot showing the speed of primitive channel finding with various settings. The speed of calculating all channels over the entire data history for all TFs is about 70 microseconds ( 15000 times per second) for 2nd degree polynomials. Each such calculation requires calculation of several thousand polynomials.
Nikolai, do you trade by yourself with these calculations?
If so, could you please describe the trading results in general terms?
You poor man. So it turns out you have a heightened need for colourful canvass ornaments from lack of sleep, the perception of which creates a surrogate sense of dreaming.